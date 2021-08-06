Public Notice - Boardwalk closures on Alexandra Bridge Français
Aug 06, 2021, 11:30 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise pedestrians and cyclists that the boardwalk on the Alexandra Bridge will be closed during the Sound of Light event for the following periods:
- Saturday, August 7, and Sunday, August 8, from 8 to 10 pm
- from Wednesday, August 11, to Sunday, August 15, from 8 to 10 pm
- from Wednesday, August 18, to Saturday, August 21, from 8 to 10 pm
During these periods, pedestrians and cyclists will not have access to the boardwalk and will need to use an alternative route.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling during the event, and thanks them for their patience.
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
Share this article