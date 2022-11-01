LOCKPORT, MB, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of the annual closure of the St. Andrews Lock and Dam for the season.

PSPC staff have begun raising the dam's control curtains. As a result, water levels in the Red and Assiniboine rivers, in the Winnipeg area and north up to Lockport, will be lowered as the water is released.

Owners of vessels, barges and all property on the Red and Assiniboine rivers and their tributaries are advised to protect their property.

The gated areas below the dam may be closed because of high, turbulent waters and dangerous currents, severe weather or operational requirements. Once closed, these areas will remain closed until the spring.

PSPC thanks users for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]