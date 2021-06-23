Public Notice - Alternating sidewalk closure on Chaudière Crossing Français
Jun 23, 2021, 13:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise pedestrians and cyclists that there will be an alternating sidewalk closure on the Chaudière Crossing for maintenance work during the following periods:
- closure of the sidewalk adjacent to the Ottawa-bound lane: Monday, June 28, at 7 pm to Tuesday, June 29, at midnight
- closure of the sidewalk adjacent to the Gatineau-bound lane: Tuesday, June 29, from midnight to 6 am
During these periods, access to pedestrians and cyclists will be permitted on the opposite sidewalk.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.
