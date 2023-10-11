GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that there will be an alternating sidewalk closure on the Bronson Channel Bridge of the Chaudière Crossing during the following period:

Thursday, October 12 , to Friday, October 13 , from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm

Chaudiere Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During this period, only 1 sidewalk will remain open alternately and the cyclist paths will be combined with diverted vehicular lanes. Cyclists and motorists will therefore have to share the road for a distance of approximately 350 metres. Although no lanes will be closed to vehicles, motorists can still expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]