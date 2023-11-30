PEMBROKE, ON, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of alternating lane reductions on the Des Allumettes Bridge for maintenance work during the following periods:

Wednesday, December 6 , from 9 am to 3 pm

Thursday, December 7 , from 9 am to 3 pm

During these periods, lanes will be reduced alternately and flag persons will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists may encounter delays.

The lane reductions will not impact cyclists or pedestrians.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]