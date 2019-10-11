Public Notice - Alternating lane reduction on LaSalle Causeway Bridge

KINGSTON, ON, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane reduction on the LaSalle Causeway Bridge for repair work during the following periods:

Tuesday, October 15 , from 9:30 am to 3 pm

Wednesday, October 16 , from 9:30 am to 3 pm

During these periods, alternating traffic will be directed by two flagpersons to control traffic flow. There will be no lane reduction during peak hours in order to minimize disruptions. Motorists can expect minor delays.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians, and marine traffic will not be affected.

In the event of inclement weather, the schedule will be postponed by 1 day.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

