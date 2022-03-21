KINGSTON, ON, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane reduction on the LaSalle Causeway for maintenance work during the following periods:

Friday, March 25 , at 6 pm to Saturday, March 26 , at 6 am

Saturday, March 26 , at 4 pm to Sunday, March 27 , at 4 am

Sunday, March 27 , from 10 am to 4 pm (alternate date)

During these periods, one lane will be reduced and one lane will remain open in alternating directions. Two flagpersons will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

There will be a temporary sidewalk diversion when necessary to ensure access to cyclists and pedestrians.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]