Public Notice - Alternating lane reduction on Chaudiere Crossing

News provided by

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Apr 14, 2021, 13:30 ET

GATINEAU, QC, April 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the alternating lane reduction on the Chaudiere Crossing scheduled to end on April 20, has ended earlier than anticipated. The bridge is now fully open to motorists and cyclists.

Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada

