Public Notice - Alternating lane reduction on Chaudiere Crossing Français
Public Services and Procurement Canada
Apr 14, 2021, 13:30 ET
GATINEAU, QC, April 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the alternating lane reduction on the Chaudiere Crossing scheduled to end on April 20, has ended earlier than anticipated. The bridge is now fully open to motorists and cyclists.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
