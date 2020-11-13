HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane reduction on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for repair work during the following period:

From Monday, November 16 , at 7 pm , until Tuesday, November 17 , at 6 am

During this period, the lanes will be reduced in alternation and two flagpersons will be on site to control traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians, and marine traffic will not be affected during the lane closures.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

