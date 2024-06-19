LOCKPORT, MB, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be alternating lane closures on the bridge at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam, for deck replacement work during the following period:

Monday, June 24 , from 6 am to 3 pm

During this period, one lane will be closed and one lane will remain open for alternating traffic. Traffic lights or flag persons will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists should expect delays.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during this period, and marine traffic will not be affected.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html