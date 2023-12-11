GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be alternating lane closures on the Union Bridge and the Hull Causeway of the Chaudière Crossing for repair work during the following periods:

Tuesday, December 12 , to Friday, December 15 , from 9 am to 3 pm

Monday, December 18 , to Friday, December 22 , from 9 am to 3 pm

Chaudiere Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During these periods, only one lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Road signage will be in place, and flag persons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays.

During the work, pedestrians will still have access to the sidewalks through the construction zone, and cyclists will have to dismount and walk through the construction zone.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]