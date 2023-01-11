KINGSTON, ON, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway for maintenance work during the following periods:

Tuesday, January 17 , from 9:30 am to 3 pm

Wednesday, January 18 , from 9:30 am to 3 pm

During these periods, 1 lane will be closed and 1 lane will remain open for alternating traffic. There will be 2 flagpersons on site to direct traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]