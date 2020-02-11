Public Notice - Alternating lane closure on LaSalle Causeway

KINGSTON, ON, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway for repair work during the following period:

Wednesday, February 12 , from 9:30 am to 3 pm

One lane will remain open in both directions and two flagpersons will be on site to control traffic flow. There will be no lane closure during rush hour in order to minimize disruption.

Cyclists, pedestrians and marine traffic will not be affected.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions. In case of inclement weather, the work will be done the following day.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

