KINGSTON, ON, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway for major rehabilitation during the following period:

From Wednesday, November 1, 2023 , to Tuesday, April 30, 2024

During this period, 1 lane will be closed and 1 lane will remain open for alternating traffic. Motorists should expect short delays. Access will be maintained for pedestrians and cyclists.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the causeway and thanks them for their patience.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]