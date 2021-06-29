KINGSTON, ON, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway Bridge for repair work during the following period:

Tuesday, June 29 , from 9:30 am to 12 pm

During this period, one lane will be closed and one lane will remain open for alternating traffic, and two flagpersons will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during this period and marine traffic will not be affected.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

