Public Notice - Alternating lane closure on Chaudiere Crossing Français
Nov 18, 2020, 14:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be an alternating lane closure on the Hull Causeway Bridge of the Chaudiere Crossing for repair work during the following periods:
- from Sunday, November 22, at 7 pm to Monday, November 23, at 6 am
- from Monday, November 23, at 7 pm to Tuesday, November 24, at 6 am
- from Tuesday, November 24, at 7 pm to Wednesday, November 25, at 6 am
- from Wednesday, November 25, at 7 pm to Thursday, November 26, at 6 am
- from Thursday, November 26, at 7 pm to Friday, November 27, at 6 am
During these periods, only one lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Road signage will be in place, and flagpersons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays.
The sidewalk will remain accessible. Cyclists will have to get off their bicycles and walk when using the sidewalk.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]