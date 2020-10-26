Public Notice - Alternating lane closure on Chaudiere Crossing Français
Oct 26, 2020, 14:10 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be an alternating lane closure on the Hull Causeway Bridge of the Chaudiere Crossing for repair work during the following periods:
- from Saturday, October 31, at 7 pm to Sunday, November 1, at 6 am
- from Monday, November 2, at 7 pm to Tuesday, November 3, at 6 am
- from Tuesday, November 10, at 7 pm to Wednesday, November 11, at 6 am
- from Wednesday, November 11, at 7 pm to Thursday, November 12, at 6 am
- from Thursday, November 12, at 7 pm to Friday, November 13, at 6 am
- from Friday, November 13, at 7 pm to Saturday, November 14, at 6 am
- from Monday, November 16, at 7 pm to Tuesday, November 17, at 6 am
During these periods, only one lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Road signage will be in place, and flagpersons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays.
The sidewalk will remain accessible. Cyclists will have to get off their bicycles and walk when using the sidewalk.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]