PUBLIC NOTICE - Alternating lane closure on Chaudière Crossing

GATINEAU, QC, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that there will be an alternating lane closure on the Chaudière Crossing for repair work during the following period:

Wednesday, July 31 , from 9 am to 3 pm

Chaudière Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During this period, only 1 lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Road signage will be in place, and flag persons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays.

Cyclists travelling in the Ottawa direction are encouraged to dismount their bicycles and use the northbound cyclist lane when crossing the bridge, as the southbound cyclist lane will be closed during this period.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html