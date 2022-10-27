HAMILTON, ON, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane closure on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for maintenance work during the following period:

Monday, October 31 , to Friday, November 4 , from 9 am to 3 pm

During this period, 1 lane will be closed alternately and 1 lane will remain open in each direction. There will be 2 flagpersons on site to control traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians, and marine traffic will not be affected.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]