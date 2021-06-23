Public Notice - Alexandra Bridge to reopen to vehicular traffic

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Jun 23, 2021, 15:58 ET

GATINEAU, QC, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will reopen to vehicular traffic on June 23 and June 24, 2021, between the hours of 7 pm to 6 am.

The boardwalk will remain open at all times.

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

