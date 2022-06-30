Jun 30, 2022, 10:30 ET
GATINEAU, QC, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic to accommodate construction work conducted by the National Capital Commission (NCC) during the following periods:
- from Monday, July 4, to Friday, July 8, from 9 am to 2:55 pm
- from Monday, July 11, to Friday, July 15, from 9 am to 2:55 pm
- from Monday, July 18, to Friday, July 22, from 9 am to 2:55 pm
No vehicular traffic will be permitted on the bridge during these periods, but the boardwalk will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.
For more information, please contact Maryam El-Akhrass, Communications Specialist, NCC, at [email protected].
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
