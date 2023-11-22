OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Update

Why you should take note

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is collaborating with federal and provincial public health partners, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate an outbreak of Salmonella infections in five provinces: British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Based on the investigation findings to date, consumption of Malichita brand cantaloupe has been identified as the likely source of the outbreak. Some of the individuals who became sick reported having eaten cantaloupe before their illnesses occurred.

The CFIA issued food recall warnings on November 1 and November 14 for Malichita brand cantaloupes sold between October 11 and November 14, 2023. The recalled product was distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and possibly other provinces and territories. Additional secondary recalls have been issued for products that were made using the recalled Malichita brand cantaloupe and for produce items that were processed alongside Malichita brand cantaloupes. This includes other fruit like honeydew, pineapple, watermelon and various fruit trays. For more information on the recalled products, please consult CFIA's recall notice.

The CFIA is continuing its food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through additional food recall warnings.

To prevent illness, do not eat, serve, use, sell, or distribute Malichita brand cantaloupe, any products made with Malichita brand cantaloupe, or any recalled produce. If you are unable to verify the brand of cantaloupe, or if your produce is part of the CFIA recalls, it is recommended to throw it out. This advice applies to individuals, as well as retailers, distributors, manufacturers, food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, and facilities such as hospitals, long-term care homes and daycares, across Canada.

This public health notice will be updated as the investigation evolves.

Symptoms

Symptoms typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure to Salmonella bacteria, and usually last for 4-7 days.

Symptoms may include:

fever

chills

nausea

vomiting

diarrhea

headache

abdominal cramps

People who are infected with Salmonella bacteria can spread Salmonella to other people several days to several weeks after they have become infected, even if they don't have symptoms. Salmonella can spread by person to person contact and contaminated surfaces. Most people who become ill from a Salmonella infection will recover fully after a few days without treatment, but it can also cause severe illness and hospitalization.

Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection. If you think you're experiencing symptoms, contact your health care provider.

Those at higher risk for serious illness include:

What you should do to protect your health

The following advice applies to individuals, as well as retailers, distributors, manufacturers, food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, and facilities such as hospitals, long-term care homes and daycares, across Canada:

Do not eat, serve, use, sell or distribute Malichita brand cantaloupe, any products made with Malichita brand cantaloupe or any recalled produce.

Check to see if you have Malichita brand cantaloupe,any products made with the cantaloupe, or any recalled produce stored at home or in your freezer.. If you do, throw them out and wash your hands.

If you are unable to verify the brand of cantaloupe, or if your produce is part of the CFIA recalls, it is recommended to throw it out.

Clean and sanitize all surfaces and storage areas that Malichita brand cantaloupe or any products made with recalled produce may have come in contact with, including countertops, containers, utensils, freezers and refrigerators.

If you have been diagnosed with a Salmonella infection or any other gastrointestinal illness, do not cook food for other people.

Additional information

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

For further information: Media contact: Public Health Agency of Canada, Media Relations, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public inquiries, Call toll-free: 1-866-225-0709, Email: [email protected]