OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ -

Why you should take note

The Public Health Agency of Canada is collaborating with provincial public health partners to investigate an outbreak of Salmonella infections occurring in seven provinces: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Based on investigation findings to date, exposure to geckos has been identified as a likely source of the outbreak. Many of the individuals who became sick reported having direct or indirect contact with geckos, or the environments where these pets are kept, before their illnesses occurred. Some people who became sick did not touch or handle the geckos themselves, but lived in the same house where they were kept. Salmonella with the same outbreak strain was found in a gecko habitat from the home of an ill individual.

To prevent illness, individuals are advised to practice good hand hygiene, frequent handwashing and safe handling of geckos and their environments. This advice is based on the findings from this investigation and past outbreaks of Salmonella illnesses linked to reptiles. These outbreaks highlight the important role that reptile owners and business operators can play in preventing new illnesses linked to these types of pets.

The outbreak is ongoing, as recent illnesses continue to be reported to the Public Health Agency of Canada. This public health notice will be updated as the investigation evolves.

Investigation summary

As of March 22, 2024 there are 35 confirmed cases of Salmonella Lome illness reported in this outbreak in the following provinces: British Columbia (2), Alberta (2), Saskatchewan (2), Manitoba (2), Ontario (18), Quebec (8) and New Brunswick (1).

Individuals became sick between March 2020 and January 2024. Five individuals have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Individuals who became ill are between 0 and 84 years of age. Seven cases (20%) are in children 5 years of age or younger. More than half of the cases (66%) are female.

The collaborative outbreak investigation was initiated in March 2024 because of an increase in reports of Salmonella illnesses in multiple jurisdictions across Canada. Using a laboratory method called whole genome sequencing, it was determined that some Salmonella illnesses dating back to 2020 were caused by the same outbreak strain as the illnesses that occurred in 2024.



More recent illnesses may be reported in the outbreak because there is a period between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported to public health officials. For this outbreak, the illness reporting period is between 4 and 6 weeks.

Symptoms

Symptoms typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure to Salmonella bacteria, and usually last for 4-7 days.

Symptoms may include:

fever

chills

nausea

vomiting

diarrhea

headache

abdominal cramps

People who are infected with Salmonella bacteria can spread Salmonella to other people several days to several weeks after they have become infected, even if they don't have symptoms. Salmonella can spread by person to person contact and through contact with contaminated surfaces. Most people who become ill from a Salmonella infection will recover fully after a few days without treatment, but it can also cause severe illness and hospitalization.

Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection. If you think you're experiencing symptoms, contact your health care provider.

Those at higher risk for serious illness include:

What you should do to protect your health

Reptiles like geckos can carry Salmonella. You can get sick with Salmonella by touching reptiles or their environments and then touching your face, eyes or mouth without first washing your hands.

You can also get sick by touching contaminated surfaces or objects in a home as well as the exhibits or aquariums where geckos are kept. This can also occur at birthday parties, school or daycare events, museums, science centres, zoos, or at a travelling reptile show. To prevent the direct or indirect spread of Salmonella to others, follow the advice outlined in this section to help reduce your risk of becoming ill from contact with reptiles (including geckos), and their environments.

Always wash your hands immediately after touching a reptile and anything they eat, or after being in the area where they live, play or have touched surfaces or objects.

If visiting an exhibit or event with reptiles, wash your hands when you leave animal areas, even if you do not touch the animals directly.

Clean any surfaces or objects your reptile touches with soapy water followed by a household sanitizer.

Never kiss a pet reptile.

Do not keep reptiles in homes, daycare centers, schools, or other facilities with children aged 5 years and under.

Always supervise children when they touch or play with reptiles.

Do not let them put reptiles or their supplies near their face, or share their food or drinks with pets.



Make sure they thoroughly wash their hands after touching reptiles.



Children 5 years and under should not handle reptiles.

Keep reptiles and all their food, containers, enclosures, and any objects that have been in their enclosures, such as plants or enrichment items, away from the kitchen and other places where food is made or eaten.

Where possible, clean enclosures and accessories outside the home. If this is not possible, use a laundry sink or bathtub and thoroughly clean and sanitize afterwards.

Clean or bathe reptiles in a dedicated plastic bin, not in the kitchen or bathroom sink.

Be aware of the specific needs of your reptile. Stress for a reptile can increase the shedding of Salmonella.

Always keep reptiles in habitats specifically designed for them.

If you choose to have a reptile, talk to your health care provider or veterinarian about the right reptile for your family, especially if your family includes children 5 years and younger, pregnant people, immunocompromised individuals, or adults 65 years of age and over.

Additional information

