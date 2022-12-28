Public Advisory - Unauthorized skin lightening products seized from Beauty Haven Canada, in Oshawa, ON, because they may pose serious health risks Français
Dec 28, 2022, 11:44 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Brilliant Skin Essentials
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain
|
Beauty Haven Canada
Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from the
|
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
