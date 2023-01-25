Public Advisory - Unauthorized skin lightening and acne products removed from online sale and from their Calgary, Alberta, warehouses because they may pose serious health risks Français
Jan 25, 2023, 11:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
Unauthorized health products
Product &
Hazard Identified
Company
Action Taken
Tretinoin Cream Anti-Acne Anti-Wrinkle Youth Renewal Night Cream
Skin treatment
Labeled to contain tretinoin
Beauty Lounge Canada
Calgary, AB
Removed from the warehouse location and from online sale
Brilliant Skin Essentials Brilliant Rejuv Topical Cream
Skin lightening
Labelled to contain hydroquinone and tretinoin
Project Glo Up / Glowify
Calgary, AB
Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale
Brilliant Skin Essentials Topical Solution (Toner)
Skin lightening
Labelled to contain hydroquinone and tretinoin
Project Glo Up / Glowify
Calgary, AB
Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale
Brilliant Skin Essentials Brilliant Rejuv Set
Skin lightening
Labelled to contain hydroquinone and tretinoin
Project Glo Up / Glowify
Calgary, AB
Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
