Public Advisory - Unauthorized skin lightening and acne products removed from online sale and from their Calgary, Alberta, warehouses because they may pose serious health risks

Jan 25, 2023, 11:00 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &
Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Tretinoin Cream Anti-Acne Anti-Wrinkle Youth Renewal Night Cream

Skin treatment

Labeled to contain tretinoin

Beauty Lounge Canada

Calgary, AB

Removed from the warehouse location and from online sale

Brilliant Skin Essentials Brilliant Rejuv Topical Cream

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain hydroquinone and tretinoin

Project Glo Up / Glowify

Calgary, AB

Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale

Brilliant Skin Essentials Topical Solution (Toner)

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain hydroquinone and tretinoin

Project Glo Up / Glowify

Calgary, AB

Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale

Brilliant Skin Essentials Brilliant Rejuv Set

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain hydroquinone and tretinoin

Project Glo Up / Glowify

Calgary, AB

Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

