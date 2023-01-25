OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product &

Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Tretinoin Cream Anti-Acne Anti-Wrinkle Youth Renewal Night Cream Skin treatment Labeled to contain tretinoin Beauty Lounge Canada Calgary, AB Removed from the warehouse location and from online sale Brilliant Skin Essentials Brilliant Rejuv Topical Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain hydroquinone and tretinoin Project Glo Up / Glowify Calgary, AB Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale Brilliant Skin Essentials Topical Solution (Toner) Skin lightening Labelled to contain hydroquinone and tretinoin Project Glo Up / Glowify Calgary, AB Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale Brilliant Skin Essentials Brilliant Rejuv Set Skin lightening Labelled to contain hydroquinone and tretinoin Project Glo Up / Glowify Calgary, AB Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale

Images

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]