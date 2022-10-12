Public Advisory - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from Grace Daily Mart in Scarborough, ON, may pose serious health risks Français
Oct 12, 2022, 10:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Black Panther Power Gummy
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health
|
Grace Daily Mart
1579 Ellesmere Rd,
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Gold Rhino Super Long
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health
|
Grace Daily Mart
1579 Ellesmere Rd,
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Libigrow Platinum 10,000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health
|
Grace Daily Mart
1579 Ellesmere Rd,
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Plus power Love 20,000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health
|
Grace Daily Mart
1579 Ellesmere Rd,
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino Super Long
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health
|
Grace Daily Mart
1579 Ellesmere Rd,
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino Super Long
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health
|
Grace Daily Mart
1579 Ellesmere Rd,
|
Seized from the retail location
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
Share this article