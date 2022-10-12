OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product &

Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Black Panther Power Gummy Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil Grace Daily Mart 1579 Ellesmere Rd,

Scarborough, ON Seized from the retail location Gold Rhino Super Long

Lasting Extreme 285k Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

tadalafil Grace Daily Mart 1579 Ellesmere Rd,

Scarborough, ON Seized from the retail location Libigrow Platinum 10,000 Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

prasterone Grace Daily Mart 1579 Ellesmere Rd,

Scarborough, ON Seized from the retail location Plus power Love 20,000 Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil Grace Daily Mart 1579 Ellesmere Rd,

Scarborough, ON Seized from the retail location Rhino Super Long

Lasting 750k Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil Grace Daily Mart 1579 Ellesmere Rd,

Scarborough, ON Seized from the retail location Rhino Super Long

Lasting Premium 500k Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil Grace Daily Mart 1579 Ellesmere Rd,

Scarborough, ON Seized from the retail location

