Public Advisory - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from Grace Daily Mart in Scarborough, ON, may pose serious health risks

Health Canada

Oct 12, 2022, 10:00 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &
Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Black Panther Power Gummy

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil

Grace Daily Mart

1579 Ellesmere Rd,
Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

Gold Rhino Super Long
Lasting Extreme 285k

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
tadalafil

Grace Daily Mart

1579 Ellesmere Rd,
Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

Libigrow Platinum 10,000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
prasterone

Grace Daily Mart

1579 Ellesmere Rd,
Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

Plus power Love 20,000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil

Grace Daily Mart

1579 Ellesmere Rd,
Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino Super Long
Lasting 750k

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil

Grace Daily Mart

1579 Ellesmere Rd,
Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino Super Long
Lasting Premium 500k

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil

Grace Daily Mart

1579 Ellesmere Rd,
Scarborough, ON

Seized from the retail location

Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

