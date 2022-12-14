OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Product &

Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken

Arize (capsules) Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil or nortadalafil Les Folies du Coeur 7580 boul. Henri Bourassa Quebec, QC Seized from the retail location

Pink Pussycat Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil Aren't We Naughty Locations: 80 Bramwin Court Brampton, ON 1755 Pickering Parkway Pickering, ON 4040 Highway 7, unit 2 Woodbridge, ON Seized from the retail location

Titanium 4000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Aren't We Naughty Locations: 80 Bramwin Court Brampton, ON 1755 Pickering Parkway Pickering, ON Seized from the retail location



