Health Canada

Dec 14, 2022, 14:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &
Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Arize (capsules)

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil or nortadalafil

Les Folies du Coeur

7580 boul. Henri Bourassa

Quebec, QC

Seized from the retail location

Pink Pussycat

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil

Aren't We Naughty

 

Locations:

 

80 Bramwin Court

Brampton, ON

 

1755 Pickering Parkway

Pickering, ON

 

4040 Highway 7, unit 2

Woodbridge, ON

Seized from the retail location

Titanium 4000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Aren't We Naughty

 

Locations:

 

80 Bramwin Court

Brampton, ON

 

1755 Pickering Parkway

Pickering, ON

Seized from the retail location
Images

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

