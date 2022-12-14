Public Advisory - Unauthorized sex enhancement products seized from stores in Quebec and Ontario because they may pose serious health risks Français
Dec 14, 2022, 14:15 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Arize (capsules)
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil or nortadalafil
|
Les Folies du Coeur
7580 boul. Henri Bourassa
Quebec, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Pink Pussycat
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil
|
Aren't We Naughty
Locations:
80 Bramwin Court
Brampton, ON
1755 Pickering Parkway
Pickering, ON
4040 Highway 7, unit 2
Woodbridge, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Titanium 4000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Aren't We Naughty
Locations:
80 Bramwin Court
Brampton, ON
1755 Pickering Parkway
Pickering, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
