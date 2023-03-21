OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken 3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Family Mart 930 Queen St. W. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location 7K Labelled to contain yohimbe Family Mart 930 Queen St. W. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location 7K Max Power Labelled to contain yohimbe Family Mart 930 Queen St. W. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Black Panther Labelled to contain yohimbe Family Mart 930 Queen St. W. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe Family Mart 930 Queen St. W. Toronto, ON Seized from the retail location Arize Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil or nortadalafil Carrefour du Sexe 1735 boul. Curé-Labelle Laval, QC Seized from the retail location Blue Rhino Super Long Lasting Extreme 1000K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Carrefour du Sexe 1735 boul. Curé-Labelle Laval, QC Seized from the retail location Gold Lion Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Carrefour du Sexe 1735 boul. Curé-Labelle Laval, QC Seized from the retail location Oh Baby! Platinum Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Carrefour du Sexe 1735 boul. Curé-Labelle Laval, QC Seized from the retail location Pink Pussycat Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil Carrefour du Sexe 1735 boul. Curé-Labelle Laval, QC Seized from the retail location Pink Pussycat Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Carrefour du Sexe 1735 boul. Curé-Labelle Laval, QC Seized from the retail location Rhino 69 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Carrefour du Sexe 1735 boul. Curé-Labelle Laval, QC Seized from the retail location Rhino 69 (Triple) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Carrefour du Sexe 1735 boul. Curé-Labelle Laval, QC Seized from the retail location Rhino 70000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Carrefour du Sexe 1735 boul. Curé-Labelle Laval, QC Seized from the retail location VIP GO Rhino 69K Labelled to contain yohimbe Carrefour du Sexe 1735 boul. Curé-Labelle Laval, QC Seized from the retail location

