Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from stores in Toronto, ON, and Laval, QC, because they may pose serious health risks

Health Canada

Mar 21, 2023, 12:22 ET

OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

3800 Hard Rock

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Family Mart

930 Queen St. W.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

7K

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Family Mart

930 Queen St. W.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

7K Max Power

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Family Mart

930 Queen St. W.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Family Mart

930 Queen St. W.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Family Mart

930 Queen St. W.

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Arize

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil or nortadalafil

Carrefour du Sexe

1735 boul. Curé-Labelle

Laval, QC

Seized from the retail location

Blue Rhino Super Long Lasting Extreme 1000K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Carrefour du Sexe

1735 boul. Curé-Labelle

Laval, QC

Seized from the retail location

Gold Lion Honey

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Carrefour du Sexe

1735 boul. Curé-Labelle

Laval, QC

Seized from the retail location

Oh Baby! Platinum

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Carrefour du Sexe

1735 boul. Curé-Labelle

Laval, QC

Seized from the retail location

Pink Pussycat

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil

Carrefour du Sexe

1735 boul. Curé-Labelle

Laval, QC

Seized from the retail location

Pink Pussycat Honey

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Carrefour du Sexe

1735 boul. Curé-Labelle

Laval, QC

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 69

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Carrefour du Sexe

1735 boul. Curé-Labelle

Laval, QC

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 69 (Triple)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Carrefour du Sexe

1735 boul. Curé-Labelle

Laval, QC

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 70000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Carrefour du Sexe

1735 boul. Curé-Labelle

Laval, QC

Seized from the retail location

VIP GO Rhino 69K

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Carrefour du Sexe

1735 boul. Curé-Labelle

Laval, QC

Seized from the retail location
Images

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

