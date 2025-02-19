Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from stores in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick that may pose serious health risks Français
News provided byHealth Canada (HC)
Feb 19, 2025, 14:44 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:
Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement
|
Big Cock Platinum
|
Product tested by Health
|
Sensation O Boutique
1229 Mountain Rd,
Moncton, NB
|
Seized from retail
|
Rhino Super Long
|
Product tested by Health
|
Sensation O Boutique
1229 Mountain Rd,
Moncton, NB
|
Seized from retail
|
3800 Hard Rock
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Big Bear Food Mart
878 King St, W,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Big Bear Food Mart
878 King St, W,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 10000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Big Bear Food Mart
878 King St, W,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Rhino 69 475 K
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Big Bear Food Mart
878 King St, W,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Spanish Fly 20,000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Big Bear Food Mart
878 King St, W,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Spanish Fly 22,000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Big Bear Food Mart
878 King St, W,
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Backwoods 10000K
|
Product tested by Health
|
Sam's Variety
228 Margaret Ave,
Kitchener, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Rhino 69 23000K
|
Product tested by Health
|
Sam's Variety
228 Margaret Ave,
Kitchener, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Rhino 7 Platinum
|
Product with similar packaging
|
City Center Convenience
1 Elm Dr, W,
Mississauga, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Spanish Fly 22,000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
City Center Convenience
1 Elm Dr, W,
Mississauga, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Stiff Rox (white)
|
Product with similar packaging
|
City Center Convenience
1 Elm Dr, W,
Mississauga, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Magnum Gold 24K
|
Product with similar packaging
|
IDA Milk and Variety
2988 Dufferin St,
North York, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
IDA Milk and Variety
2988 Dufferin St,
North York, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
BANG Maximum Power
|
Product with similar packaging
|
A&A Tecumseh Convenience
1100 Lesperance Rd,
Tecumseh, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
A&A Tecumseh Convenience
1100 Lesperance Rd,
Tecumseh, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
BANG Maximum Power
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Oxford Mini Mart
9 Lisgar Ave,
Tillsonburg, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Spanish Fly 22,000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Oxford Mini Mart
9 Lisgar Ave,
Tillsonburg, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Etumax Royal Honey
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Maple Leaf Convenience
445 Church St,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Maple Leaf Convenience
445 Church St,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
3800 Hard Rock
|
Product with similar packaging
|
MO NO Variety
974 Howard Ave,
Windsor, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Ginseng 2000 Red
|
Product with similar packaging
|
MO NO Variety
974 Howard Ave,
Windsor, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Pink Pussycat
|
Product with similar packaging
|
MO NO Variety
974 Howard Avenue
Windsor, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Premium Pro Power 3500
|
Product with similar packaging
|
MO NO Variety
974 Howard Ave,
Windsor, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Rhino 69 Platinum
|
Product with similar packaging
|
MO NO Variety
974 Howard Ave,
Windsor, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Royal Honey VIP
|
Product with similar packaging
|
MO NO Variety
974 Howard Ave,
Windsor, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Stiff Rox (white)
|
Product with similar packaging
|
MO NO Variety
974 Howard Ave,
Windsor, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Attote Diabète
|
Product tested by Health
|
Le Nouveau Comptoir d'Afrique
625 Boul. Ford, Local 800
Châteauguay, QC
|
Seized from retail
|
Attote Original
|
Product tested by Health
|
Le Nouveau Comptoir d'Afrique
625 Boul. Ford, Local 800
Châteauguay, QC
|
Seized from retail
|
La Paix Congnon-
|
Product tested by Health
|
Le Nouveau Comptoir d'Afrique
625 Boul. Ford, Local 800
Châteauguay, QC
|
Seized from retail
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
