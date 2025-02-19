OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Big Cock Platinum

Edition Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil Sensation O Boutique 1229 Mountain Rd, Moncton, NB Seized from retail

location Rhino Super Long

Lasting 70000 Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil Sensation O Boutique 1229 Mountain Rd, Moncton, NB Seized from retail

location 3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain tadalafil Big Bear Food Mart 878 King St, W, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail

location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil Big Bear Food Mart 878 King St, W, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail

location Rhino 7 Platinum 10000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain tadalafil Big Bear Food Mart 878 King St, W, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail

location Rhino 69 475 K Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain tadalafil Big Bear Food Mart 878 King St, W, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail

location Spanish Fly 20,000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain tadalafil Big Bear Food Mart 878 King St, W, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail

location Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain tadalafil Big Bear Food Mart 878 King St, W, Hamilton, ON Seized from retail

location Backwoods 10000K Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil, tadalafil,

sibutramine and

desmethylsibutramine Sam's Variety 228 Margaret Ave, Kitchener, ON Seized from retail

location Rhino 69 23000K Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil Sam's Variety 228 Margaret Ave, Kitchener, ON Seized from retail

location Rhino 7 Platinum Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil City Center Convenience 1 Elm Dr, W, Mississauga, ON Seized from retail

location Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain tadalafil City Center Convenience 1 Elm Dr, W, Mississauga, ON Seized from retail

location Stiff Rox (white) Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil and

tadalafil City Center Convenience 1 Elm Dr, W, Mississauga, ON Seized from retail

location Magnum Gold 24K Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil IDA Milk and Variety 2988 Dufferin St, North York, ON Seized from retail

location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil IDA Milk and Variety 2988 Dufferin St, North York, ON Seized from retail

location BANG Maximum Power Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil A&A Tecumseh Convenience 1100 Lesperance Rd, Tecumseh, ON Seized from retail

location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil A&A Tecumseh Convenience 1100 Lesperance Rd, Tecumseh, ON Seized from retail

location BANG Maximum Power Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil Oxford Mini Mart 9 Lisgar Ave, Tillsonburg, ON Seized from retail

location Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain tadalafil Oxford Mini Mart 9 Lisgar Ave, Tillsonburg, ON Seized from retail

location Etumax Royal Honey Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil and

tadalafil Maple Leaf Convenience 445 Church St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail

location Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil Maple Leaf Convenience 445 Church St, Toronto, ON Seized from retail

location 3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain tadalafil MO NO Variety 974 Howard Ave, Windsor, ON Seized from retail

location Ginseng 2000 Red Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil MO NO Variety 974 Howard Ave, Windsor, ON Seized from retail

location Pink Pussycat Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil MO NO Variety 974 Howard Avenue Windsor, ON Seized from retail

location Premium Pro Power 3500 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil MO NO Variety 974 Howard Ave, Windsor, ON Seized from retail

location Rhino 69 Platinum

35000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain tadalafil MO NO Variety 974 Howard Ave, Windsor, ON Seized from retail

location Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil MO NO Variety 974 Howard Ave, Windsor, ON Seized from retail

location Stiff Rox (white) Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil and

tadalafil MO NO Variety 974 Howard Ave, Windsor, ON Seized from retail

location Attote Diabète Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil Le Nouveau Comptoir d'Afrique 625 Boul. Ford, Local 800 Châteauguay, QC Seized from retail

location Attote Original Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil Le Nouveau Comptoir d'Afrique 625 Boul. Ford, Local 800 Châteauguay, QC Seized from retail

location La Paix Congnon-

Mousso Yako Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil Le Nouveau Comptoir d'Afrique 625 Boul. Ford, Local 800 Châteauguay, QC Seized from retail

location

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]