Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from stores in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick that may pose serious health risks Français

Health Canada (HC)

Feb 19, 2025, 14:44 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Big Cock Platinum
Edition

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil

Sensation O Boutique

1229 Mountain Rd,

Moncton, NB

Seized from retail
location

Rhino Super Long
Lasting 70000

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil

Sensation O Boutique

1229 Mountain Rd,

Moncton, NB

Seized from retail
location

3800 Hard Rock

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain tadalafil

Big Bear Food Mart

878 King St, W,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail
location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Big Bear Food Mart

878 King St, W,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail
location

Rhino 7 Platinum 10000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain tadalafil

Big Bear Food Mart

878 King St, W,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail
location

Rhino 69 475 K

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain tadalafil

Big Bear Food Mart

878 King St, W,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail
location

Spanish Fly 20,000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested 
and found to contain tadalafil

Big Bear Food Mart

878 King St, W,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail
location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain tadalafil

Big Bear Food Mart

878 King St, W,

Hamilton, ON

Seized from retail
location

Backwoods 10000K

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil, tadalafil,
sibutramine and
desmethylsibutramine

Sam's Variety

228 Margaret Ave,

Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail
location

 

Rhino 69 23000K

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil

Sam's Variety

228 Margaret Ave,

Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail
location

 

Rhino 7 Platinum

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

City Center Convenience

1 Elm Dr, W,

Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail
location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain tadalafil

City Center Convenience

1 Elm Dr, W,

Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail
location

Stiff Rox (white)

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil and
tadalafil

City Center Convenience

1 Elm Dr, W,

Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail
location

Magnum Gold 24K

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

IDA Milk and Variety

2988 Dufferin St,

North York, ON

Seized from retail
location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

IDA Milk and Variety

2988 Dufferin St,

North York, ON

Seized from retail
location

BANG Maximum Power

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

A&A Tecumseh Convenience

1100 Lesperance Rd,

Tecumseh, ON

Seized from retail
location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

A&A Tecumseh Convenience

1100 Lesperance Rd,

Tecumseh, ON

Seized from retail
location

BANG Maximum Power

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Oxford Mini Mart

9 Lisgar Ave,

Tillsonburg, ON

Seized from retail
location

 

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain tadalafil

Oxford Mini Mart

9 Lisgar Ave,

Tillsonburg, ON

Seized from retail
location

 

Etumax Royal Honey

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil and
tadalafil

Maple Leaf Convenience

445 Church St,

Toronto, ON

 

Seized from retail
location

 

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Maple Leaf Convenience

445 Church St,

Toronto, ON

 

Seized from retail
location

 

3800 Hard Rock

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain tadalafil

MO NO Variety

974 Howard Ave,

Windsor, ON

Seized from retail
location

Ginseng 2000 Red

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

MO NO Variety

974 Howard Ave,

Windsor, ON

Seized from retail
location

Pink Pussycat

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil

MO NO Variety

974 Howard Avenue

Windsor, ON

Seized from retail
location

Premium Pro Power 3500

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

MO NO Variety

974 Howard Ave,

Windsor, ON

Seized from retail
location

Rhino 69 Platinum
35000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain tadalafil

MO NO Variety

974 Howard Ave,

Windsor, ON

Seized from retail
location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

MO NO Variety

974 Howard Ave,

Windsor, ON

Seized from retail
location

Stiff Rox (white)

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil and
tadalafil

MO NO Variety

974 Howard Ave,

Windsor, ON

Seized from retail
location

Attote Diabète

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil

Le Nouveau Comptoir d'Afrique

625 Boul. Ford, Local 800

Châteauguay, QC

Seized from retail
location

Attote Original

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil

Le Nouveau Comptoir d'Afrique

625 Boul. Ford, Local 800

Châteauguay, QC

Seized from retail
location

La Paix Congnon-
Mousso Yako

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil

Le Nouveau Comptoir d'Afrique

625 Boul. Ford, Local 800

Châteauguay, QC

Seized from retail
location

