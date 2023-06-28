Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from stores in London, ON, and Laval, QC, that may pose serious health risks Français

News provided by

Health Canada

28 Jun, 2023, 09:50 ET

LONDON, ON, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit this online safety alert on unauthorized sexual enhancement products.

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Hasty Market

99 Belmont Dr, London, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Panther #1

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Hasty Market

99 Belmont Dr, London, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Panther Platinum 30k

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Hasty Market

99 Belmont Dr,

London, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum XXL HIS&HER 250K

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and yohimbine

Hasty Market

99 Belmont Dr,

London, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 25 Platinum 25000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain yohimbe

Hasty Market

99 Belmont Dr, London, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Hasty Market

99 Belmont Dr,

London, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Hasty Market

99 Belmont Dr, London, ON

Seized from retail location

7K Max Power

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Hasty Market

260 Blue Forest Dr,

London, ON

Seized from retail location

Pink Pussycat

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil

Hasty Market

260 Blue Forest Dr,

London, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 25 Platinum 25000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain yohimbe

Hasty Market

260 Blue Forest Dr,

London, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Hasty Market

260 Blue Forest Dr,

London, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Hasty Market

260 Blue Forest Dr,

London, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Hasty Market

260 Blue Forest Dr,

London, ON

Seized from retail location

Triple Green

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Hasty Market

260 Blue Forest Dr,

London, ON

Seized from retail location

White Panther

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Hasty Market

260 Blue Forest Dr,

London, ON

Seized from retail location

Vialis 2 Oral Jelly

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Zest of Moringa

1600 rue Robinson, suite 206

Laval, QC

Seized from retail location


Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Health Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada