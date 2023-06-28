LONDON, ON, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit this online safety alert on unauthorized sexual enhancement products.

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Hasty Market 99 Belmont Dr, London, ON Seized from retail location Black Panther #1 Labelled to contain yohimbe Hasty Market 99 Belmont Dr, London, ON Seized from retail location Black Panther Platinum 30k Labelled to contain yohimbe Hasty Market 99 Belmont Dr, London, ON Seized from retail location Magnum XXL HIS&HER 250K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and yohimbine Hasty Market 99 Belmont Dr, London, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 25 Platinum 25000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain yohimbe Hasty Market 99 Belmont Dr, London, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Extreme 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Hasty Market 99 Belmont Dr, London, ON Seized from retail location Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Hasty Market 99 Belmont Dr, London, ON Seized from retail location 7K Max Power Labelled to contain yohimbe Hasty Market 260 Blue Forest Dr, London, ON Seized from retail location Pink Pussycat Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil Hasty Market 260 Blue Forest Dr, London, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 25 Platinum 25000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain yohimbe Hasty Market 260 Blue Forest Dr, London, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Extreme 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Hasty Market 260 Blue Forest Dr, London, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe Hasty Market 260 Blue Forest Dr, London, ON Seized from retail location Spanish Fly 20,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Hasty Market 260 Blue Forest Dr, London, ON Seized from retail location Triple Green Labelled to contain yohimbe Hasty Market 260 Blue Forest Dr, London, ON Seized from retail location White Panther Labelled to contain yohimbe Hasty Market 260 Blue Forest Dr, London, ON Seized from retail location Vialis 2 Oral Jelly Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Zest of Moringa 1600 rue Robinson, suite 206 Laval, QC Seized from retail location



Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709