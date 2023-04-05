Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from a store in Toronto, ON because they may pose serious health risks Français

Health Canada

Apr 05, 2023, 15:49 ET

TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Black Panther

Labelled to contain yohimbe

JC Foodlane

270 Wellington St. W. #7-8

Toronto, ON

M5V 3P5

Seized and forfeiture obtained

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

JC Foodlane

270 Wellington St. W. #7-8

Toronto, ON

M5V 3P5

Seized and forfeiture obtained

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

JC Foodlane

270 Wellington St. W. #7-8

Toronto, ON

M5V 3P5

Seized and forfeiture obtained

XXL Ant 3000

Labelled to contain yohimbe

JC Foodlane

270 Wellington St. W. #7-8

Toronto, ON

M5V 3P5

Seized and forfeiture obtained

Rush Hour 72

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

JC Foodlane

270 Wellington St. W. #7-8

Toronto, ON

M5V 3P5

Seized and forfeiture obtained

Stiff Rock

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

JC Foodlane

270 Wellington St. W. #7-8

Toronto, ON

M5V 3P5

Seized and forfeiture obtained


