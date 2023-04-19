Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized sexual enhancement and skin lightening products that may pose serious health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Liberty Variety Convenience Store

83 Liberty St South Bowmanville, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Panther #1

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Liberty Variety Convenience Store

83 Liberty St South Bowmanville, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Liberty Variety Convenience Store

83 Liberty St South Bowmanville, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 700K 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Liberty Variety Convenience Store

83 Liberty St South Bowmanville, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Liberty Variety Convenience Store

83 Liberty St South Bowmanville, ON

Seized from retail location

White Panther

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Liberty Variety Convenience Store

83 Liberty St South Bowmanville, ON

Seized from retail location

Unauthorized health products for skin lightening

Brilliant Skin Essentials Rejuvenating Facial Cream

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tretinoin and hydroquinone 

Camrose Luxe Shoppe

Camrose, AB

Removed from the warehouse location and from online sale

