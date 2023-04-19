OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Liberty Variety Convenience Store 83 Liberty St South Bowmanville, ON Seized from retail location Black Panther #1 Labelled to contain yohimbe Liberty Variety Convenience Store 83 Liberty St South Bowmanville, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Liberty Variety Convenience Store 83 Liberty St South Bowmanville, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Platinum 700K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Liberty Variety Convenience Store 83 Liberty St South Bowmanville, ON Seized from retail location Spanish Fly Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Liberty Variety Convenience Store 83 Liberty St South Bowmanville, ON Seized from retail location White Panther Labelled to contain yohimbe Liberty Variety Convenience Store 83 Liberty St South Bowmanville, ON Seized from retail location Unauthorized health products for skin lightening Brilliant Skin Essentials Rejuvenating Facial Cream Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tretinoin and hydroquinone Camrose Luxe Shoppe Camrose, AB Removed from the warehouse location and from online sale

