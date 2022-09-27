Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized products for sexual enhancement and skin lightening because they may pose serious health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &
Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Maxi-Peel Exfoliant Solution 2

Skin lightening

Labelled to contain tretinoin and 2% hydroquinone

Glamouroza E-retail

Red Deer, AB

Removed from sale

Rhino 69 Extreme 500k

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain prasterone

Esso Gas Station

89 Lindsay Street S.

Lindsay, ON

Seized from the retail location

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

