OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products for skin lightening that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Brilliant Skin Essentials

Brilliant Rejuv Set Labelled to contain

hydroquinone and tretinoin Dorton's Online shop.yyc Calgary, AB Removed from the

warehouse location and

from online sale Brilliant Skin Essentials

Brilliant Rejuv Topical Cream Labelled to contain

hydroquinone and tretinoin Dorton's Online shop.yyc Calgary, AB Removed from the

warehouse location and

from online sale Brilliant Skin Essentials

Brilliant Rejuv Topical Solution (Toner) Labelled to contain

hydroquinone and tretinoin Dorton's Online shop.yyc Calgary, AB Removed from the

warehouse location and

from online sale Brilliant Skin Essentials

Brilliant Rejuv Topical Cream Labelled to contain

hydroquinone and tretinoin Camrose Luxe Shoppe Camrose, AB Removed from the

warehouse location and

from online sale Brilliant Skin Essentials

Brilliant Rejuv Topical Solution (Toner) Labelled to contain

hydroquinone and tretinoin Camrose Luxe Shoppe Camrose, AB Removed from the

warehouse location and

from online sale

Images

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

