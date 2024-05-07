Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products that may pose serious health risks

OTTAWA, ON, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Black Panther Labelled to contain yohimbe Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart 134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Etumax Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging was tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart 134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location FX 35000 Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart 134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Ginseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart 134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Pink Pussycat Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to hydroxythiohomosildenafil Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart 134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Platinum 700K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart 134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (large and small packaging) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart 134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 70000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart 134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart 134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Stiff Rox Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart 134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location VIP GO Rhino 69K Labelled to contain yohimbe Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart 134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe Esso 38527 Blyth Rd, Auburn, ON Seized from retail location Super Panther 7k Labelled to contain yohimbe Esso 38527 Blyth Rd, Auburn, ON Seized from retail location Black Panther Triple Maximum Labelled to contain yohimbe Esso 119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Lucky Lady Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Esso 119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 25 Platinum 25000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Esso 119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 23000K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Esso 119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 extreme 600K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Esso 119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Esso 119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Platinum 700K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Esso 119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 10,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe Esso 119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (large and small packaging) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine Esso 119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Rhino Super Long Lasting Premium 500k Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Esso 119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Spanish Fly 20,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Esso 119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Esso 119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON Seized from retail location Magnum 500K Gold Product with similar packaging tested by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration was found to contain tadalafil Petro Canada 4608 Victoria Avenue, Vineland, ON Seized from retail location Premium Pro Power 3500 Labelled to contain yohimbe Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Petro Canada 4608 Victoria Avenue, Vineland, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 25 Platinum 25000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Petro Canada 4608 Victoria Avenue, Vineland, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Extreme 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Petro Canada 4608 Victoria Avenue, Vineland, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Extreme 990K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Petro Canada 4608 Victoria Avenue, Vineland, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 10,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe Petro Canada 4608 Victoria Avenue, Vineland, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (large and small packaging) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine Petro Canada 4608 Victoria Avenue, Vineland, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 900K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone Petro Canada 4608 Victoria Avenue, Vineland, ON Seized from retail location Super Panther 500K (Triple Maximum) Labelled to contain yohimbe Petro Canada 4608 Victoria Avenue, Vineland, ON Seized from retail location Super Panther 7k Labelled to contain yohimbe Petro Canada 4608 Victoria Avenue, Vineland, ON Seized from retail location

