Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products that may pose serious health risks

Health Canada (HC)

May 07, 2024, 11:31 ET

OTTAWA, ON, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Black Panther

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging was tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

FX 35000

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Pink Pussycat

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to hydroxythiohomosildenafil

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 700K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (large and small packaging)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 70000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

VIP GO Rhino 69K 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Big Bee Convenience & Food Mart

134 Lake St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Esso

38527 Blyth Rd,

Auburn, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Super Panther 7k

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Esso

38527 Blyth Rd,

Auburn, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Black Panther Triple Maximum

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Esso

119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Lucky Lady

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Esso

119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 25 Platinum 25000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Esso

119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 23000K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Esso

119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 extreme 600K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Esso

119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Esso

119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 700K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Esso

119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 10,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Esso

119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (large and small packaging) 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine

Esso

119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino Super Long Lasting Premium 500k

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Esso

119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Esso

119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Esso

119 Queenston St., St. Catharines, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum 500K Gold

Product with similar packaging tested by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration was found to contain tadalafil

Petro Canada

4608 Victoria Avenue, Vineland, ON

Seized from retail location

Premium Pro Power 3500

Labelled to contain yohimbe

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Petro Canada

4608 Victoria Avenue, Vineland, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 25 Platinum 25000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Petro Canada

4608 Victoria Avenue, Vineland, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 35000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Petro Canada

4608 Victoria Avenue, Vineland, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 990K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Petro Canada

4608 Victoria Avenue, Vineland, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 10,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Petro Canada

4608 Victoria Avenue, Vineland, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (large and small packaging)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine

Petro Canada

4608 Victoria Avenue, Vineland, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 900K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone

Petro Canada

4608 Victoria Avenue, Vineland, ON

Seized from retail location

Super Panther 500K (Triple Maximum)

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Petro Canada

4608 Victoria Avenue, Vineland, ON

Seized from retail location

Super Panther 7k

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Petro Canada

4608 Victoria Avenue, Vineland, ON

Seized from retail location

