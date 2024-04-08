Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products that may pose serious health risks Français

Health Canada (HC)

Apr 08, 2024, 10:30 ET

OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Black Bull Extreme

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil

Neighbourhood Convenience

894 Mount Pleasant Rd,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail
location

Black Mamba Premium
Triple Maximum

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil

Neighbourhood Convenience

894 Mount Pleasant Rd,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail
location

Black Panther #1

Labelled to contain yohimbe

New DoingWell Convenience

171 Ravel Rd,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail
location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil
and yohimbine

New DoingWell Convenience

171 Ravel Rd,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail
location

White Panther

Labelled to contain yohimbe

New DoingWell Convenience

171 Ravel Rd,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail
location

Wonderful Honey

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil

Chez Olivia Inc.

5130 Rue Beaubien Est

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail
location

Wonderfull Honey

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil

Chez Olivia Inc.

5130 Rue Beaubien Est

Montréal, QC

Seized from retail
location

