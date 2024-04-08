Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products that may pose serious health risks Français
Apr 08, 2024, 10:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:
Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement
|
Black Bull Extreme
|
Product tested by Health
|
Neighbourhood Convenience
894 Mount Pleasant Rd,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Black Mamba Premium
|
Product tested by Health
|
Neighbourhood Convenience
894 Mount Pleasant Rd,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Black Panther #1
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
New DoingWell Convenience
171 Ravel Rd,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
|
Product with similar packaging
|
New DoingWell Convenience
171 Ravel Rd,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
White Panther
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
New DoingWell Convenience
171 Ravel Rd,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from retail
|
Wonderful Honey
|
Product tested by Health
|
Chez Olivia Inc.
5130 Rue Beaubien Est
Montréal, QC
|
Seized from retail
|
Wonderfull Honey
|
Product tested by Health
|
Chez Olivia Inc.
5130 Rue Beaubien Est
Montréal, QC
|
Seized from retail
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada: (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
