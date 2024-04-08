OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Black Bull Extreme Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil Neighbourhood Convenience 894 Mount Pleasant Rd, Toronto, ON Seized from retail

location Black Mamba Premium

Triple Maximum Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil Neighbourhood Convenience 894 Mount Pleasant Rd, Toronto, ON Seized from retail

location Black Panther #1 Labelled to contain yohimbe New DoingWell Convenience 171 Ravel Rd, Toronto, ON Seized from retail

location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil

and yohimbine New DoingWell Convenience 171 Ravel Rd, Toronto, ON Seized from retail

location White Panther Labelled to contain yohimbe New DoingWell Convenience 171 Ravel Rd, Toronto, ON Seized from retail

location Wonderful Honey Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil Chez Olivia Inc. 5130 Rue Beaubien Est Montréal, QC Seized from retail

location Wonderfull Honey Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil Chez Olivia Inc. 5130 Rue Beaubien Est Montréal, QC Seized from retail

location

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada: (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]