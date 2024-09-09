OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized sexual enhancement products Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Etumax Royal Honey Product with similar packaging was

tested by the U.S. Food and Drug

Administration and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil Convenience K /

Vape Supreme

34 Bristol Rd E,

Mississauga, ON Seized from retail

location 3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil Convenience K /

Vape Supreme

34 Bristol Rd E,

Mississauga, ON Seized from retail

location Lucky Lady Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil Convenience K/

Vape Supreme,

34 Bristol Rd E,

Mississauga, ON Seized from retail

location Magnum Gold 24K Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Convenience K /

Vape Supreme

34 Bristol Rd E,

Mississauga, ON Seized from retail

location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Convenience K /

Vape Supreme

34 Bristol Rd E,

Mississauga, ON Seized from retail

location Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Convenience K /

Vape Supreme

34 Bristol Rd E,

Mississauga, ON Seized from retail

location Spanish Fly 20,000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil Convenience K /

Vape Supreme

34 Bristol Rd E,

Mississauga, ON Seized from retail

location Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil Convenience K /

Vape Supreme

34 Bristol Rd E,

Mississauga, ON Seized from retail

location Big Rhino Fiamund 300K Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil Dollar Zone

Tobacco Plus

5970 16th Ave, Unit

108, Markham, ON Seized from retail

location Ginseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Dollar Zone

Tobacco Plus

5970 16th Ave, Unit

108, Markham, ON Seized from retail

location 3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil Dollar Zone

Tobacco Plus

5970 16th Ave, Unit

108, Markham, ON Seized from retail

location Magnum XXL 50K Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil Dollar Zone

Tobacco Plus

5970 16th Ave, Unit

108, Markham, ON Seized from retail

location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Dollar Zone

Tobacco Plus,

5970 16th Ave, Unit

108, Markham, ON Seized from retail

location Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil Dollar Zone

Tobacco Plus

5970 16th Ave, Unit

108, Markham, ON Seized from retail

location Stiff Rox Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Dollar Zone

Tobacco Plus

5970 16th Ave, Unit

108, Markham, ON Seized from retail

location Super Rhino Gold 18000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Dollar Zone

Tobacco Plus

5970 16th Ave, Unit

108, Markham, ON Seized from retail

location Bang Maximum Power Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil S.K. Variety Store

100 Whites Oaks

Court, Whitby, ON Seized from retail

location Black Bull Extreme Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil S.K. Variety Store

100 Whites Oaks

Court, Whitby, ON Seized from retail

location Blue 6K Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil S.K. Variety Store

100 Whites Oaks

Court, Whitby, ON Seized from retail

location Etumax Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil S.K. Variety Store

100 Whites Oaks

Court, Whitby, ON Seized from retail

location Magnum Gold 24K Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil S.K. Variety Store

100 Whites Oaks

Court, Whitby, ON Seized from retail

location Magnum XXL 500K Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil S.K. Variety Store

100 Whites Oaks

Court, Whitby, ON Seized from retail

location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil S.K. Variety Store

100 Whites Oaks

Court, Whitby, ON Seized from retail

location Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil S.K. Variety Store

100 Whites Oaks

Court, Whitby, ON Seized from retail

location Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil S.K. Variety Store

100 Whites Oaks

Court, Whitby, ON Seized from retail

location Spanish Fly 20,000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil S.K. Variety Store

100 Whites Oaks

Court, Whitby, ON Seized from retail

location Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain tadalafil S.K. Variety Store

100 Whites Oaks

Court, Whitby, ON Seized from retail

location Magnum Gold 24K Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Variety Smoke and

Gift Shop

140 Woodbridge

Ave, Unit 5,

Woodbridge, ON Seized from retail

location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested and

found to contain sildenafil Variety Smoke and

Gift Shop

140 Woodbridge

Ave, Unit 5,

Woodbridge, ON Seized from retail

location

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]