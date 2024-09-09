Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products that may pose serious health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized sexual enhancement products

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Etumax Royal Honey

Product with similar packaging was
tested by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil

Convenience K /
Vape Supreme
34 Bristol Rd E,
Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail
location

3800 Hard Rock

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Convenience K /
Vape Supreme
34 Bristol Rd E,
Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail
location

Lucky Lady

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Convenience K/
Vape Supreme,
34 Bristol Rd E,
Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail
location

Magnum Gold 24K

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Convenience K /
Vape Supreme
34 Bristol Rd E,
Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail
location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Convenience K /
Vape Supreme
34 Bristol Rd E,
Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail
location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Convenience K /
Vape Supreme
34 Bristol Rd E,
Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail
location

Spanish Fly 20,000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Convenience K /
Vape Supreme
34 Bristol Rd E,
Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail
location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Convenience K /
Vape Supreme
34 Bristol Rd E,
Mississauga, ON

Seized from retail
location

Big Rhino Fiamund 300K

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Dollar Zone
Tobacco Plus
5970 16th Ave, Unit
108, Markham, ON

Seized from retail
location

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Dollar Zone
Tobacco Plus
5970 16th Ave, Unit
108, Markham, ON

Seized from retail
location

3800 Hard Rock

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Dollar Zone
Tobacco Plus
5970 16th Ave, Unit
108, Markham, ON

Seized from retail
location

Magnum XXL 50K

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Dollar Zone
Tobacco Plus
5970 16th Ave, Unit
108, Markham, ON

Seized from retail
location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Dollar Zone
Tobacco Plus,
5970 16th Ave, Unit
108, Markham, ON

Seized from retail
location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

Dollar Zone
Tobacco Plus
5970 16th Ave, Unit
108, Markham, ON

Seized from retail
location

Stiff Rox

Product with similar packaging 
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Dollar Zone
Tobacco Plus
5970 16th Ave, Unit
108, Markham, ON

Seized from retail
location

Super Rhino Gold 18000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil 

Dollar Zone
Tobacco Plus
5970 16th Ave, Unit
108, Markham, ON

Seized from retail
location

Bang Maximum Power

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

S.K. Variety Store
100 Whites Oaks
Court, Whitby, ON

Seized from retail
location

Black Bull Extreme

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

S.K. Variety Store
100 Whites Oaks
Court, Whitby, ON

Seized from retail
location

Blue 6K

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

S.K. Variety Store
100 Whites Oaks
Court, Whitby, ON

Seized from retail
location

Etumax Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

S.K. Variety Store
100 Whites Oaks
Court, Whitby, ON

Seized from retail
location

Magnum Gold 24K

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

S.K. Variety Store
100 Whites Oaks
Court, Whitby, ON

Seized from retail
location

Magnum XXL 500K

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

S.K. Variety Store
100 Whites Oaks
Court, Whitby, ON

Seized from retail
location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

S.K. Variety Store
100 Whites Oaks
Court, Whitby, ON

Seized from retail
location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

S.K. Variety Store
100 Whites Oaks
Court, Whitby, ON

Seized from retail
location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

S.K. Variety Store
100 Whites Oaks
Court, Whitby, ON

Seized from retail
location

Spanish Fly 20,000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

S.K. Variety Store
100 Whites Oaks
Court, Whitby, ON

Seized from retail
location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain tadalafil

S.K. Variety Store
100 Whites Oaks
Court, Whitby, ON

Seized from retail
location

Magnum Gold 24K

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Variety Smoke and
Gift Shop
140 Woodbridge
Ave, Unit 5,
Woodbridge, ON

Seized from retail
location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested and
found to contain sildenafil

Variety Smoke and
Gift Shop
140 Woodbridge
Ave, Unit 5,
Woodbridge, ON

Seized from retail
location

