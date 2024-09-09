Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products that may pose serious health risks Français
Sep 09, 2024, 14:07 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:
Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
Unauthorized sexual enhancement products
Product
Hazard Identified
Company
Action Taken
Etumax Royal Honey
Product with similar packaging was
Convenience K /
Seized from retail
3800 Hard Rock
Product with similar packaging
Convenience K /
Seized from retail
Lucky Lady
Product with similar packaging
Convenience K/
Seized from retail
Magnum Gold 24K
Product with similar packaging
Convenience K /
Seized from retail
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Product with similar packaging
Convenience K /
Seized from retail
Royal Honey VIP
Product with similar packaging
Convenience K /
Seized from retail
Spanish Fly 20,000
Product with similar packaging
Convenience K /
Seized from retail
Spanish Fly 22,000
Product with similar packaging
Convenience K /
Seized from retail
Big Rhino Fiamund 300K
Product with similar packaging
Dollar Zone
Seized from retail
Ginseng Red 2000
Product with similar packaging
Dollar Zone
Seized from retail
3800 Hard Rock
Product with similar packaging
Dollar Zone
Seized from retail
Magnum XXL 50K
Product with similar packaging
Dollar Zone
Seized from retail
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Product with similar packaging
Dollar Zone
Seized from retail
Spanish Fly 22,000
Product with similar packaging
Dollar Zone
Seized from retail
Stiff Rox
Product with similar packaging
Dollar Zone
Seized from retail
Super Rhino Gold 18000
Product with similar packaging
Dollar Zone
Seized from retail
Bang Maximum Power
Product with similar packaging
S.K. Variety Store
Seized from retail
Black Bull Extreme
Product with similar packaging
S.K. Variety Store
Seized from retail
Blue 6K
Product with similar packaging
S.K. Variety Store
Seized from retail
Etumax Royal Honey VIP
Product with similar packaging
S.K. Variety Store
Seized from retail
Magnum Gold 24K
Product with similar packaging
S.K. Variety Store
Seized from retail
Magnum XXL 500K
Product with similar packaging
S.K. Variety Store
Seized from retail
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Product with similar packaging
S.K. Variety Store
Seized from retail
Rhino 69 Platinum 35000
Product with similar packaging
S.K. Variety Store
Seized from retail
Royal Honey VIP
Product with similar packaging
S.K. Variety Store
Seized from retail
Spanish Fly 20,000
Product with similar packaging
S.K. Variety Store
Seized from retail
Spanish Fly 22,000
Product with similar packaging
S.K. Variety Store
Seized from retail
Magnum Gold 24K
Product with similar packaging
Variety Smoke and
Seized from retail
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Product with similar packaging
Variety Smoke and
Seized from retail
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
