OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement 2000 Ginseng Red Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil AJ's Convenience Center 1060 Kennedy Rd, #5, Toronto ON Seized from retail location 777K Labelled to contain yohimbe AJ's Convenience Center 1060 Kennedy Rd, #5, Toronto ON Seized from retail location Black Panther Triple Maximum Labelled to contain yohimbe AJ's Convenience Center 1060 Kennedy Rd, #5, Toronto ON Seized from retail location Magnum 24K Male Enhancement XXL Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil AJ's Convenience Center 1060 Kennedy Rd, #5, Toronto ON Seized from retail location Pink Pussycat Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil AJ's Convenience Center 1060 Kennedy Rd, #5, Toronto ON Seized from retail location Premier Love Gold 22000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil AJ's Convenience Center 1060 Kennedy Rd, #5, Toronto ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe AJ's Convenience Center 1060 Kennedy Rd, #5, Toronto ON Seized from retail location Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil AJ's Convenience Center 1060 Kennedy Rd, #5, Toronto ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe Lucky Plus Vape Shop 22530 Loyalist PKWY, Trenton, ON Seized from retail location 777K Labelled to contain yohimbe Lucky Plus Vape Shop 22530 Loyalist PKWY, Trenton, ON Seized from retail location

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]