Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products that may pose serious health risks Français

Health Canada (HC)

Jan 29, 2024, 14:30 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

2000 Ginseng Red

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

AJ's Convenience Center

1060 Kennedy Rd, #5,

Toronto ON

Seized from retail location

777K

Labelled to contain yohimbe

AJ's Convenience Center

1060 Kennedy Rd, #5,

Toronto ON

Seized from retail location

Black Panther Triple Maximum

Labelled to contain yohimbe

AJ's Convenience Center

1060 Kennedy Rd, #5,

Toronto ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum 24K Male Enhancement XXL

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

AJ's Convenience Center

1060 Kennedy Rd, #5,

Toronto ON

Seized from retail location

Pink Pussycat

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil

AJ's Convenience Center

1060 Kennedy Rd, #5,

Toronto ON

Seized from retail location

Premier Love Gold 22000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

AJ's Convenience Center

1060 Kennedy Rd, #5,

Toronto ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

AJ's Convenience Center

1060 Kennedy Rd, #5,

Toronto ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

AJ's Convenience Center

1060 Kennedy Rd, #5,

Toronto ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Lucky Plus Vape Shop

22530 Loyalist PKWY,

Trenton, ON

Seized from retail location

777K 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Lucky Plus Vape Shop

22530 Loyalist PKWY,

Trenton, ON

Seized from retail location

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

