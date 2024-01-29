Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products that may pose serious health risks Français
Jan 29, 2024, 14:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:
Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
Product
Hazard Identified
Company
Action Taken
Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement
2000 Ginseng Red
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
AJ's Convenience Center
1060 Kennedy Rd, #5,
Toronto ON
Seized from retail location
777K
Labelled to contain yohimbe
AJ's Convenience Center
1060 Kennedy Rd, #5,
Toronto ON
Seized from retail location
Black Panther Triple Maximum
Labelled to contain yohimbe
AJ's Convenience Center
1060 Kennedy Rd, #5,
Toronto ON
Seized from retail location
Magnum 24K Male Enhancement XXL
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
AJ's Convenience Center
1060 Kennedy Rd, #5,
Toronto ON
Seized from retail location
Pink Pussycat
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil
AJ's Convenience Center
1060 Kennedy Rd, #5,
Toronto ON
Seized from retail location
Premier Love Gold 22000
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
AJ's Convenience Center
1060 Kennedy Rd, #5,
Toronto ON
Seized from retail location
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe
AJ's Convenience Center
1060 Kennedy Rd, #5,
Toronto ON
Seized from retail location
Royal Honey VIP
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
AJ's Convenience Center
1060 Kennedy Rd, #5,
Toronto ON
Seized from retail location
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe
Lucky Plus Vape Shop
22530 Loyalist PKWY,
Trenton, ON
Seized from retail location
777K
Labelled to contain yohimbe
Lucky Plus Vape Shop
22530 Loyalist PKWY,
Trenton, ON
Seized from retail location
