OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Black Bull Extreme Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Quik Shop

119 Fort York Blvd, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Etumax Royal Honey Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Quik Shop

119 Fort York Blvd, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 8500K (Double Shot) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Quik Shop

119 Fort York Blvd, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Extreme 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Weston 7 Convenience

7777 Weston Rd, Vaughan, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Weston 7 Convenience

7777 Weston Rd, Vaughan, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 900K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone Weston 7 Convenience

7777 Weston Rd, Vaughan, ON Seized from retail location Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Weston 7 Convenience

7777 Weston Rd, Vaughan, ON Seized from retail location Unauthorized workout supplements Advanced Research Andarine 50mg/mL Labelled to contain andarine Quad Inc.

Beloeil, QC Seized and removed from online sale Advanced Research Cardarine 10mg/mL Labelled to contain cardarine Quad Inc.

Beloeil, QC Seized and removed from online sale Advanced Research Ibutamoren 15mg/mL and 25mg/mL Labelled to contain ibutamoren Quad Inc.

Beloeil, QC Seized and removed from online sale Advanced Research Ligandrol 5mg/mL and 10mg/mL Labelled to contain ligandrol Quad Inc.

Beloeil, QC Seized and removed from online sale Advanced Research Ostarine 10mg/mL and 20mg/mL Labelled to contain ostarine Quad Inc.

Beloeil, QC Seized and removed from online sale Advanced Research Stenabolic 10mg/mL and 20mg/mL Labelled to contain stenabolic Quad Inc.

Beloeil, QC Seized and removed from online sale Advanced Research Testolone 10mg/mL and 20mg/mL Labelled to contain testolone Quad Inc.

Beloeil, QC Seized and removed from online sale Quadragen Andarine 50mg/mL Labelled to contain andarine Quad Inc.

Beloeil, QC Seized and removed from online sale Quadragen Ibutamoren 25mg/mL Labelled to contain ibutamoren Quad Inc.

Beloeil, QC Seized and removed from online sale Quadragen Ligandrol 10mg/mL Labelled to contain ligandrol Quad Inc.

Beloeil, QC Seized and removed from online sale Quadragen Stenabolic 20mg/mL Labelled to contain stenabolic Quad Inc.

Beloeil, QC Seized and removed from online sale Quadragen Testolone 20mg/mL Labelled to contain testolone Quad Inc.

Beloeil, QC Seized and removed from online sale

