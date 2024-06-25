Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement and workout supplement products that may pose serious health risks Français

Health Canada (HC)

Jun 25, 2024, 13:19 ET

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Black Bull Extreme

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Quik Shop
119 Fort York Blvd, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Etumax Royal Honey

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil 

Quik Shop
119 Fort York Blvd, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

 

Rhino 69 8500K (Double Shot)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil 

Quik Shop
119 Fort York Blvd, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 35000

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Weston 7 Convenience
7777 Weston Rd, Vaughan, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Weston 7 Convenience
7777 Weston Rd, Vaughan, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 900K

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone

Weston 7 Convenience
7777 Weston Rd, Vaughan, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Weston 7 Convenience
7777 Weston Rd, Vaughan, ON

Seized from retail location

Unauthorized workout supplements

Advanced Research Andarine 50mg/mL

Labelled to contain andarine

Quad Inc. 
Beloeil, QC

Seized and removed from online sale

Advanced Research Cardarine 10mg/mL

Labelled to contain cardarine

Quad Inc. 
Beloeil, QC

Seized and removed from online sale

Advanced Research Ibutamoren 15mg/mL and 25mg/mL

Labelled to contain ibutamoren

Quad Inc. 
Beloeil, QC

Seized and removed from online sale

Advanced Research Ligandrol 5mg/mL and 10mg/mL

Labelled to contain ligandrol

Quad Inc. 
Beloeil, QC

Seized and removed from online sale

Advanced Research Ostarine 10mg/mL and 20mg/mL

Labelled to contain ostarine

Quad Inc. 
Beloeil, QC

Seized and removed from online sale

Advanced Research Stenabolic 10mg/mL and 20mg/mL

Labelled to contain stenabolic

Quad Inc. 
Beloeil, QC

Seized and removed from online sale

Advanced Research Testolone 10mg/mL and 20mg/mL

Labelled to contain testolone

Quad Inc. 
Beloeil, QC

Seized and removed from online sale

Quadragen Andarine 50mg/mL

Labelled to contain andarine

Quad Inc. 
Beloeil, QC

Seized and removed from online sale

Quadragen Ibutamoren 25mg/mL

Labelled to contain ibutamoren

Quad Inc. 
Beloeil, QC

Seized and removed from online sale

Quadragen Ligandrol 10mg/mL

Labelled to contain ligandrol

Quad Inc. 
Beloeil, QC

Seized and removed from online sale

Quadragen Stenabolic 20mg/mL 

Labelled to contain stenabolic

Quad Inc. 
Beloeil, QC

Seized and removed from online sale

Quadragen Testolone 20mg/mL

Labelled to contain testolone

Quad Inc. 
Beloeil, QC

Seized and removed from online sale

