Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks Français

Health Canada (HC)

16 Oct, 2023, 09:30 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit the online safety alert:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Black Panther #1

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Dépanneur Quévillon  

210 rue Quévillon,

Varennes QC

Seized from retail location  

Super Panther 7K

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Dépanneur Quévillon

210 rue Quévillon,

Varennes QC

Seized from retail location

Magnum Gold 24K

 

Product with similar
packaging (previously seized)
was tested and found to
contain tadalafil

Dépanneur Quévillon

210 rue Quévillon,

Varennes QC

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 35000  

 

Product with similar
packaging (previously seized)
was tested and found to
contain tadalafil

Dépanneur Quévillon

210 rue Quévillon,

Varennes QC

Seized from retail location

VIP Go Rhino 69K

Labelled to contain yohimbe    

Dépanneur Quévillon

210 rue Quévillon,

Varennes QC

Seized from retail location

