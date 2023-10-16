OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit the online safety alert:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Black Panther #1 Labelled to contain yohimbe Dépanneur Quévillon 210 rue Quévillon, Varennes QC Seized from retail location Super Panther 7K Labelled to contain yohimbe Dépanneur Quévillon 210 rue Quévillon, Varennes QC Seized from retail location Magnum Gold 24K Product with similar

packaging (previously seized)

was tested and found to

contain tadalafil Dépanneur Quévillon 210 rue Quévillon, Varennes QC Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Product with similar

packaging (previously seized)

was tested and found to

contain tadalafil Dépanneur Quévillon 210 rue Quévillon, Varennes QC Seized from retail location VIP Go Rhino 69K Labelled to contain yohimbe Dépanneur Quévillon 210 rue Quévillon, Varennes QC Seized from retail location

