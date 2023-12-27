OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken 3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Petro Canada 295 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON Seized from retail location 777K Labelled to contain yohimbe Petro Canada 295 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON Seized from retail location Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000 (red) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Petro Canada 295 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON Seized from retail location Alien Power Platinum 11000 (green) Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Petro Canada 295 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON Seized from retail location Black Panther Labelled to contain yohimbe Petro Canada 295 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON Seized from retail location Magnum Gold 24K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Petro Canada 295 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON Seized from retail location Magnum XXL 9800 Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone Petro Canada 295 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 25 Platinum 25000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Petro Canada 295 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Extreme 600K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Petro Canada 295 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Extreme 990K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Petro Canada 295 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe Petro Canada 295 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON Seized from retail location Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Petro Canada 295 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON Seized from retail location Stiff Rox Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Petro Canada 295 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON Seized from retail location Triple Green Labelled to contain yohimbe Petro Canada 295 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON Seized from retail location White Panther Triple Maximum Labelled to contain yohimbe Petro Canada 295 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON Seized from retail location Black Panther Labelled to contain yohimbe Westoak Convenience 2251 Westoak Trails Boulevard, Oakville, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe Westoak Convenience 2251 Westoak Trails Boulevard, Oakville, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 25 Platinum 25000 Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Stop N Go Convenience 5 Cherrycrest Drive, Brampton, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Gold 777K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Stop N Go Convenience 5 Cherrycrest Drive, Brampton, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 10,000 Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Stop N Go Convenience 5 Cherrycrest Drive, Brampton, ON Seized from retail location Ginseng 9800 Male Sexual Enhancement XXL Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Jug City 3750 Lawrence Ave, Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 25 Titanium 500K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil and sildenafil Jug City 3750 Lawrence Ave, Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 700k Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil QQ convenience 1890 Dufferin St., Toronto, ON Seized from retail location Unauthorized skin treatment product Hadalabo Pearl Barley Facial Foam Labelled to contain aminocaproic acid Jireh Trading & Marketing Inc. Richmond, B.C. Seized from warehouse and removed from online sale

