Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks Français

News provided by

Health Canada (HC)

27 Dec, 2023, 13:45 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

3800 Hard Rock

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Petro Canada

295 Alma Street,

Rockwood, ON

Seized from retail location

777K

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Petro Canada

295 Alma Street,

Rockwood, ON

Seized from retail location

Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000 (red)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Petro Canada

295 Alma Street,

Rockwood, ON

Seized from retail location

Alien Power Platinum 11000 (green)

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Petro Canada

295 Alma Street,

Rockwood, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Panther

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Petro Canada

295 Alma Street,

Rockwood, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum Gold 24K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Petro Canada

295 Alma Street,

Rockwood, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum XXL 9800

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain levodopa and prasterone

Petro Canada

295 Alma Street,

Rockwood, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 25 Platinum 25000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Petro Canada

295 Alma Street,

Rockwood, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 600K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Petro Canada

295 Alma Street,

Rockwood, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 990K

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Petro Canada

295 Alma Street,

Rockwood, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Petro Canada

295 Alma Street,

Rockwood, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Petro Canada

295 Alma Street,

Rockwood, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Petro Canada

295 Alma Street,

Rockwood, ON

Seized from retail location

Triple Green

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Petro Canada

295 Alma Street,

Rockwood, ON

Seized from retail location

White Panther Triple Maximum

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Petro Canada

295 Alma Street,

Rockwood, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Panther

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Westoak Convenience

2251 Westoak Trails Boulevard,

Oakville, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

Westoak Convenience

2251 Westoak Trails Boulevard,

Oakville, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 25 Platinum 25000

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Stop N Go Convenience

5 Cherrycrest Drive,

Brampton, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Gold 777K

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Stop N Go Convenience

5 Cherrycrest Drive,

Brampton, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 10,000

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Stop N Go Convenience

5 Cherrycrest Drive,

Brampton, ON

Seized from retail location

Ginseng 9800 Male Sexual Enhancement XXL

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Jug City

3750 Lawrence Ave,

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 25 Titanium 500K

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil and sildenafil

Jug City

3750 Lawrence Ave,

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 700k

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

QQ convenience

1890 Dufferin St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Unauthorized skin treatment product

Hadalabo Pearl Barley Facial Foam

Labelled to contain aminocaproic acid

Jireh Trading & Marketing Inc.

Richmond, B.C.

Seized from warehouse and removed from online sale

  

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Health Canada (HC)