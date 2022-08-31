Public Advisory - Health Canada seized unauthorized health products in Port Coquitlam, B.C., Lethbridge, AB, and Etobicoke, ON, because they may pose serious health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &
Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Blue 6K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Imperial XX

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

One Million

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

P1S 100

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 17 Plus

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 69

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 99 Extreme 188K

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Rhino Platinum 8000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Love Secret Sex Shop

2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Seized from the retail location

Detoxi Slim

Weight loss

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sibutramine

Jedpar Health and Beauty

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale

Idol Slim Coffee

Weight loss

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain lorcaserin

Jedpar Health and Beauty

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale

Lida Shake

Weight loss

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain lorcaserin

Jedpar Health and Beauty

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale

Max Slim

Weight loss

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sibutramine

Jedpar Health and Beauty

Lethbridge, AB

Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale

Jungle Juice Platinum Black

Poppers

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Kidney Boost

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Super Rush Power Pack

Poppers

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Titanium 4000 (tablet)

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

USA V9

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway

Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

