Public Advisory - Health Canada seized unauthorized health products in Port Coquitlam, B.C., Lethbridge, AB, and Etobicoke, ON, because they may pose serious health risks Français
Aug 31, 2022, 17:49 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Blue 6K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Imperial XX
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
One Million
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
P1S 100
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 17 Plus
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 69
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 99 Extreme 188K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino Platinum 8000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Love Secret Sex Shop
2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Detoxi Slim
Weight loss
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sibutramine
|
Jedpar Health and Beauty
Lethbridge, AB
|
Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale
|
Idol Slim Coffee
Weight loss
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain lorcaserin
|
Jedpar Health and Beauty
Lethbridge, AB
|
Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale
|
Lida Shake
Weight loss
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain lorcaserin
|
Jedpar Health and Beauty
Lethbridge, AB
|
Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale
|
Max Slim
Weight loss
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sibutramine
|
Jedpar Health and Beauty
Lethbridge, AB
|
Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale
|
Jungle Juice Platinum Black
Poppers
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway
Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Kidney Boost
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway
Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Rush Power Pack
Poppers
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway
Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Titanium 4000 (tablet)
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway
Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
USA V9
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway
Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
