OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product &

Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Blue 6K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Love Secret Sex Shop 2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C. Seized from the retail location Imperial XX Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Love Secret Sex Shop 2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C. Seized from the retail location One Million Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Love Secret Sex Shop 2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C. Seized from the retail location P1S 100 Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Love Secret Sex Shop 2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C. Seized from the retail location Rhino 17 Plus Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Love Secret Sex Shop 2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C. Seized from the retail location Rhino 69 Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Love Secret Sex Shop 2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C. Seized from the retail location Rhino 99 Extreme 188K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Love Secret Sex Shop 2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C. Seized from the retail location Rhino Platinum 8000 Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Love Secret Sex Shop 2279 Elgin Ave, Port Coquitlam, B.C. Seized from the retail location Detoxi Slim Weight loss Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sibutramine Jedpar Health and Beauty Lethbridge, AB Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale Idol Slim Coffee Weight loss Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain lorcaserin Jedpar Health and Beauty Lethbridge, AB Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale Lida Shake Weight loss Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain lorcaserin Jedpar Health and Beauty Lethbridge, AB Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale Max Slim Weight loss Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sibutramine Jedpar Health and Beauty Lethbridge, AB Seized from the warehouse location and removed from online sale Jungle Juice Platinum Black Poppers Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutyl nitrite Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location Kidney Boost Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location Super Rush Power Pack Poppers Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutyl nitrite Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location Titanium 4000 (tablet) Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location USA V9 Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Wiggles Adult Video 980 The Queensway Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location

Images

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

