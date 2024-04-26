Product: Counterfeit Viagra, 100 mg sildenafil tablets

Health products - Product safety, Unauthorized product What to do: Immediately stop using and safely dispose of this product. Consult your health care provider if you have taken this product and have health concerns. Only buy your prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies. Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada.

Affected Products

Counterfeit Viagra, 100 mg sildenafil tablets

Issue

Health Canada has seized counterfeit Viagra from a Jug City store in Scarborough, Ontario (96 Dearham Wood). This is in addition to several other unauthorised sexual enhancement products seized from the same store.

The counterfeit Viagra was sold in individual blister packs with no other packaging. Authorized Viagra is usually sold with an outer carton and a leaflet outlining the directions for use. Other indicators that the product is fake include an expiry date in an incorrect format ("EXP032 025") and no lot number printed on the blister pack.

Counterfeit drugs are made to look like authentic products, but they are not the same and they may not contain the drug at all. They can pose serious health risks if they contain a higher dosage than shown on the label, and could contain contaminants and hidden ingredients. Unlike authorized and authentic drug products, counterfeit drugs have not been assessed by Health Canada for safety, effectiveness, and quality. Selling counterfeit health products is illegal.

Health Canada has confirmed with the authorized manufacturer of Viagra that the seized product is counterfeit. Like authentic Viagra, the seized product is labelled to contain the prescription drug sildenafil. Sildenafil should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional. It should not be used by individuals taking any kind of nitrate drug (e.g., nitroglycerin) as it can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure. Individuals with heart problems are at increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack, stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure, and abnormal heartbeat. Other possible side effects include headache, facial flushing, indigestion, dizziness, abnormal vision, and hearing loss.

Health Canada reminds consumers that the best way to make sure their prescription drugs are authentic is to buy them from a licensed pharmacy. Moreover, prescription drugs should be taken only under the advice and supervision of a health care professional because they are used to treat specific health conditions and may cause serious side effects. Prescription drugs can only be legally sold to consumers in Canada with a prescription and cannot be sold in convenience stores.

For more information regarding Health Canada's approach to counterfeit health products, please consult Health Canada's Policy on Counterfeit Health Products.

What you should do

Immediately stop using and safely dispose of this product. Consult your health care provider if you have taken this product and have health concerns. Only buy your prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies.

Buy only authorized health products. Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.



