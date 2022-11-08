Public Advisory: Acetaminophen 50 mg/5ml solution purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart, Cambie Road

BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Shoppers Drug Mart #2237 (located at 11800 Cambie Road Richmond, British Columbia V6X 1L5) is advising the public of a labelling error on ACETAMINOPHEN 50mg/5ml solution.

The inaccurately labelled product was sold in a 100 ml amber bottle at the pharmacy counter between November 2, 2022 and November 6, 2022 at the Cambie road Shoppers.

Customers who purchased the affected product are asked to discontinue use and return it to the pharmacy for a replacement.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. The health and safety of customers is our top concern. At the time of this release there are no reported illnesses associated with the mislabeled product.

For more information customers can visit or contact the pharmacy.

