Provincial oversight of the towing industry now in effect in Ontario to enhance protection for motorists

THORNHILL, ON, Jan. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act, 2021 (TSSEA) came into effect in Ontario yesterday, giving consumers more certainty when it comes to towing services across the province.

Towing services were previously licenced at the municipal level, creating a confusing patchwork of rules and fees for consumers. Provincial oversight will help to ensure that the motoring public has a reliable, growing and reputable tow industry for years to come.

"CAA has been working for over a decade with stakeholders and government officials to achieve provincial regulation of the towing industry," said Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president, CAA South Central Ontario. "These changes will make a big difference for drivers, providing more confidence and certainty regardless of when or where they require support."

CAA Members can still receive the same services they have come to know and trust. CAA towing services operate in compliance with the new rules in Ontario.

"Public awareness of the rules that are now in place is going to be a critical element of successfully protecting drivers moving forward," continued Di Felice. "CAA will be doing our part to help educate drivers across the province."

Some of the consumer protection requirements that will now be required for all towing services include:

Every tow truck operator and vehicle storage operator (company owner) must have a Certificate to offer services in the province of Ontario . Every tow truck must clearly display their name and TSSEA certificate number on the truck. You have the right to see a copy of the certificate.

Every tow truck must clearly display their name and TSSEA certificate number on the truck. You have the right to see a copy of the certificate. You have the right to decide who can tow your vehicle and to what location, unless otherwise directed by police.

and to what location, unless otherwise directed by police. Tow truck drivers must obtain consent BEFORE they tow your vehicle. Without signed consent (permission to tow form) the tow operator cannot charge for towing services. Towing consent is not required for membership or roadside assistance type services.

Without signed consent (permission to tow form) the tow operator cannot charge for towing services. Towing consent is not required for membership or roadside assistance type services. You must be provided with an invoice BEFORE requesting payment and a receipt upon payment. This is not required for membership or roadside assistance type services.

This is not required for membership or roadside assistance type services. Rates cannot exceed the maximum rates published with the Ministry of Transportation.

with the Ministry of Transportation. Referrals to a business, facility or person can only be given if requested. Tow truck drivers and operators MUST disclose any benefit they receive for providing referrals to a person, business or facility.

Tow truck drivers and operators MUST disclose any benefit they receive for providing referrals to a person, business or facility. Multiple payment methods must be accepted (cash, cheque, credit card, debit).

(cash, cheque, credit card, debit). Towed vehicles must be transported via the most direct route. The vehicle owner must be notified by the tow operator or tow truck driver if taken to a different location from the one the vehicle owner specified.

The vehicle owner must be notified by the tow operator or tow truck driver if taken to a different location from the one the vehicle owner specified. Customers must be allowed to retrieve personal property from towed vehicles with no charge. Storage operators must allow authorized persons access to retrieve personal items from vehicles during business hours or prearranged times.

Storage operators must allow authorized persons access to retrieve personal items from vehicles during business hours or prearranged times. Tow operators must ensure every driver employed complies with TSSEA regulations and the Highway Traffic Act and its regulations.

Implementation of regulations will continue to roll out in the months ahead and it is expected that the final phase of regulations will be implemented starting in July 2024.

