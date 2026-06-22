Provincial and Territorial Ministers of Education Discuss Priorities of Mutual Interest at 114th CMEC Meeting

QUEBEC CITY, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Provincial and territorial ministers of K–12 and postsecondary education met in Quebec City for the 114th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Education, Canada (CMEC). The meeting was hosted by Quebec and was presided over by Minister Martine Biron, Quebec's Minister of Higher Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women.

In keeping with the commitment they made in June 2025, ministers agreed to refocus CMEC's activities in response to provincial and territorial needs and priorities. The goal of this shift is to strengthen this important intergovernmental forum of provinces and territories by focusing more on supporting ministers in their discussions of common challenges in education, prioritizing initiatives of mutual interest, and improving the effectiveness of their coordinated representation on the international education stage. This process of streamlining the structure of the CMEC Secretariat reflects the ministers' desire to adopt an effective and rigorous framework for advancing their shared priorities.

It is in this new context that the ministers reaffirmed the role of CMEC as a vehicle for collaboration, coordination, and representation, and one which serves the shared interests of ministers of K–12 and postsecondary education, while respecting the exclusive jurisdiction of the provinces and territories over education.

Ministers discussed the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) in education. They heard from two experts, whose presentations informed their discussions on the opportunities that AI can offer, as well as the role that governments can play in supporting their respective education systems. The importance of adopting ethical, responsible, and inclusive approaches in this area was also discussed.

Ministers also reviewed the outcomes of their participation in recent international ministerial meetings on education and discussed the insights gained from those engagements.

As part of the CMEC Indigenous Education Plan, 2023–27, ministers had committed to discussing initiatives to improve the academic success of Indigenous students. In keeping with that commitment, at CMEC 114 they shared actions, policies, and strategies implemented in their respective province or territory, reflecting their unique contexts, needs, and circumstances. Ministers acknowledged pan–Canadian progress achieved to date, while recognizing that continued work is essential to advancing and supporting the success of Indigenous learners, in the spirit of reconciliation.

A session on student career pathways allowed ministers to discuss emerging trends, shared challenges, and innovative approaches related to trade- and occupation-oriented education. The exchanges highlighted ways to support and promote career pathways to improve student success, increase graduation rates, and encourage skills development, while improving alignment between education systems and labour-market needs.

Ministers of K–12 education discussed classroom-management challenges and the measures put in place to support their school systems. They also discussed the challenges posed by the use of cell phones in the classroom and students' use of social media and other internet activity.

Ministers of postsecondary education raised concerns regarding the lack of consultation with provinces and territories on recent changes to federal international student policy. While they discussed the measures taken within their province or territory to stabilize their systems, ministers also noted that these changes continue to impact sector stability. Ministers also discussed how to continue ensuring all students have access to a world-class education and how provinces and territories can translate research and innovation being done at postsecondary institutions into concrete solutions that strengthen the economy. They also reflected on their strategic priorities for student financial assistance, as well as the future of international student programs.

"This CMEC meeting gave us the opportunity to have in-depth discussions about the challenges facing our educational and teaching communities, as well as the priorities and potential solutions we can put forward, both individually and collectively. Given the important role of CMEC, we are currently working to optimize and refocus its mandate to better support governments in their efforts to address shared challenges in education. And there are many such challenges: the role of artificial intelligence, evolving student needs, and support for student success, among others. Innovation and creativity in the pursuit of educational progress were at the heart of our discussions as we sought to address these challenges, and the ministers are committed to focusing on forward-looking actions that promote high-quality, equitable education, from early childhood through to adulthood," said Minister Biron.

About CMEC

Founded in 1967, CMEC is the collective voice of Canada's ministers of education. It provides leadership in education at the pan-Canadian and international levels and contributes to the exercise of the exclusive jurisdiction of provinces and territories over education. For more information, visit us at www.cmec.ca.



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SOURCE Council of Ministers of Education, Canada

Information: Val Baravi, Manager, Communications, CMEC, Cell: 249-288-9240.Tel.: 416-962-8100, ext. 298, Email: [email protected]