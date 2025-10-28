WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Every day, firefighters, paramedics, and police officers put themselves in harm's way to keep Canadians safe. They deserve to know that the law is on their side.

Today, at Station 9, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, joined by representatives of the Government of Manitoba including the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, the Honourable Matt Wiebe and local MLA and Minister of Advanced Education and Training, the Honourable Renée Cable, as well as the Mayor of Winnipeg, Scott Gillingham, highlighted the newly introduced Bail and Sentencing Reform Act, a sweeping package of reforms to make bail laws stricter, sentencing tougher, and communities safer.



The proposed legislation introduces more than 80 clauses proposing significant changes to Canada's bail and sentencing framework. Among them are new measures designed to better protect first responders from the disturbing rise in violence and threats they face on the job.

Key measures to protect first responders

New aggravating factor at sentencing for offenders who commit violent acts and other crimes against police, firefighters, and paramedics in the course of their duties.

Tougher bail provisions for violent and repeat offenders, including new reverse-onus provisions that make detention the starting point for certain serious offences.

Crackdowns on organized crime to keep communities safe from those who repeatedly put lives at risk.

These reforms build on joint efforts by federal, provincial, and territorial governments to strengthen community safety and ensure a criminal justice system that works for victims, protects first responders, and strengthens public confidence.

Criminal law and procedure, including the Criminal Code provisions that govern the law of bail is a federal responsibility. Provincial governments are responsible for the administration of justice. That includes investments in police, crown prosecutors, bail courts, jails and victim supports.

A stronger, safer Canada

The Bail and Sentencing Reform Act is part of the Government of Canada's broader commitment to modernize the Criminal Code and keep Canadians safe. Upcoming reforms will further strengthen victims' rights, better protect people facing sexual and intimate partner violence, and safeguard children from horrific crimes.

Together, these changes will ensure the justice system does what Canadians expect it to do: protect our communities, uphold victims' rights, and keep dangerous offenders off the streets.

Quotes



"If you target first responders, expect zero tolerance, you should be held accountable for your conduct. Those who run toward danger to keep us safe deserve the full protection of the law, and we're delivering it. When a firefighter answers a call, when a paramedic arrives at a scene, when a police officer steps in to stop a threat, they should never have to wonder if the system has their back. These reforms make that clear."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Violence against our emergency responders is unacceptable, which is why it is encouraging to see the federal government answer Manitoba's call to include amendments to the Criminal Code that will better protect our first responders. These amendments will ensure that courts clearly consider crimes committed against emergency responders with the seriousness required, and that they can do their jobs without fear of harm or interference."

The Honourable Matt Wiebe,

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Manitoba



"In northern and remote communities, first responders are often neighbours and family members who step up when help is needed most. The unity shown today across all levels of government and by front-line leaders like the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg and MGEU Paramedics speaks volumes. The new aggravating factors in this Bill recognize the unique challenges they face and strengthen the justice system's ability to protect those who protect us."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand,

MP for Churchill–Keewatinook Aski and Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, Minister responsible for CanNor

"Our first responders put themselves in harm's way every day to protect our communities. By adding new aggravating factors in the Criminal Code for crimes committed against them, this Bill ensures that judges consider imposing tougher sentences where violence targets those who serve. Having all three levels of government -- federal, provincial, and municipal -- standing together at today's announcement demonstrates the united front required to tackle a problem like this and deliver real results for first responders."

Ben Carr,

Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre

"As someone who has worked in emergency rooms, I have seen firsthand the courage of police officers, firefighters, and paramedics who put themselves at risk to protect our community. Seeing President Jay Kasper of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg and President Eric Woiden of the MGEU Paramedics of Winnipeg standing with us today is deeply meaningful. These reforms, which make violence and other crimes committed against first responders an aggravating factor in sentencing and strengthen bail measures for repeat offenders, reflect our shared commitment to keeping our neighbourhoods safe and supporting those who serve on the front lines every day."

Doug Eyolfson,

Member of Parliament for Charleswood–St. James–Assiniboia–Headingley (Winnipeg West)

"Our police officers, firefighters, and paramedics show up for us every single day -- often in the most difficult and unpredictable circumstances. They deserve to know that their safety matters too. The new measures in the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act send a clear message: those who harm or threaten first responders will be held accountable. Protecting those who protect us must always remain a shared responsibility and a top priority at every level of government."

Ginette Lavack,

Member of Parliament for St. Boniface–St. Vital

"Manitobans deeply value the men and women who keep our communities safe. By making attacks on first responders an aggravating factor in sentencing and tightening bail for repeat violent offenders, this legislation gives law enforcement and paramedics the legal backing they deserve. It's a clear sign that our government is serious about protecting those who never hesitate to protect us."

The Honourable Terry Duguid,

Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

Quick Facts

Those released from custody are more likely to reoffend as compared to those who were subject to some form of community supervision. Reoffending frequently involves a breach of conditions associated with previous criminal justice system involvement.

First responders have long faced difficult working conditions, including violence and threats of violence in the workplace.

In 2021, the Government of Canada amended the Criminal Code to create a specific intimidation offense to protect for health care workers, those who assist them, and those accessing health care services. This intimidation offence addresses circumstances where a health care worker, or person seeking health services, is subject to any intimidating conduct. This could include threats, or other forms of violence, that are intended to provoke fear, to interfere with the duties of a health care worker, or to impede a person from receiving health care services.

Canada's criminal justice system is a shared responsibility of the provinces, territories and the federal government. The federal government is responsible for enacting criminal law, while provincial and territorial governments are responsible for the administration of justice. Provinces are responsible for conducting most bail hearings and enforcing bail conditions, as well as operating most remand facilities. Several provinces have recently taken steps to address the issue of repeat violent offenders.

