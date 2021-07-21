Launch of personalized advisor group for in-demand specialized and custom protection for affluent Canadians

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The new TD Insurance Private Client Advice is Canada's first comprehensive direct-to-consumer insurance service designed to better protect affluent Canadians and their families with a sophisticated insurance advisor experience.

"Preserving wealth is as critically important as creating it for many of our clients and often is one of their most neglected financial goals," says James Russell, President and CEO, TD Insurance. "Many Canadians who require customized insurance protection have been underserved and, as a result, underinsured. TD Insurance Private Client Advice is a highly specialized direct-to-consumer service designed to remove the complexity of understanding and purchasing multiple insurance products from different insurers that can unintentionally create gaps between needs and coverage, leaving people at risk."

Private Client Advice customers get greater peace of mind knowing they are working with highly experienced and dedicated insurance advisors who specialize in providing guidance to assess and manage sophisticated protection issues that are as unique as each client. Our claims service offers a seamless experience that includes a dedicated Claims Specialist and an exclusive network of TD Insurance Auto Centres to start repairs quickly.

"TD Insurance Private Client Advice will further help provide clients with goals-based financial plan discussions," says Paul Clark, Executive Vice President, TD Bank Group & Head of Private Wealth Management and Financial Planning. "Together, TD will provide comprehensive wealth management advice that includes building net worth, implementing tax-efficient strategies and leaving a legacy, combined with tailored insurance services through an exceptional Private Client Advice experience that will help protect what matters most to clients."

Coverage is also about safeguarding the comfort and enjoyment our clients get from what's insured. High-net-worth clients often face greater risks to their lifestyle, wealth and most-valued possessions in the event of a significant personal or professional loss. From home and auto to artwork and jewellery coverage, our Private Client Advice team has the expertise to handle all aspects of our client's portfolios in areas that are often not sufficiently covered by conventional insurance policies.

TD Insurance Private Client Advice services include:

Homeowner's insurance, as well as coverage for cottages and chalets

Personal excess liability

Coverage of valuable articles such as wine collections, art collections, and jewellery

Automobile and recreational vehicle insurance

Yacht and watercraft insurance

Cross-border insurance

Cyber and fraud insurance

Complimentary home appraisal for loss prevention

To learn more about TD Insurance Private Client Advice or reach an advisor to set up an appointment, please visit www.tdinsurance.com/privateclientadvice.

