SURREY, BC, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Surrey is ensuring that homes and farms are safe from flooding along a vulnerable segment of the Nicomekl River dike after a combined investment of more than $1.3 M from the federal, provincial, and municipal governments.

This was announced by John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale—Langley City, and the Honourable Bowinn Ma, B.C. Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

This project will replace three aging sets of culverts, upgrade two spillways that control the release of flood water, and reinforce the dike height to help prevent waves from flowing back up the dike. Once completed, the project will help protect more than one kilometre of Highway 15 –a regional link to the Pacific Highway border crossing— more than 40 buildings, including homes and barns, over 400 hectares of agricultural lands, portions of 48th Avenue and 184th Street, and 500 metres of the provincial Roberts Bank Railway corridor.

This investment is supporting Surrey's award-winning Coastal Flood Adaptation Strategy for the coastal floodplain area and build on the 2019 federal investment in coastal flood protection for the cities of Surrey and Delta, and the Semiahmoo First Nation.

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

"Today's investment in the Nicomekl River dike upgrades will safeguard homes and livelihoods in Surrey, Delta, and the Semiahmoo First Nation from the impacts of climate change and the stronger, more frequent storms all Canadians are experiencing. We will continue to invest in disaster mitigation projects that reduce the risks of flooding and build more resilient communities."

John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale—Langley City, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The increasing severity of climate disasters threatens the safety of communities across B.C., and we all need to be prepared for the potential impacts of flooding. By working together with the federal government and the City of Surrey to upgrade dikes along the Nicomekl River, we're better protecting people in Surrey, Delta and the Semiahmoo First Nation for years to come."

Bowinn Ma, B.C. Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness

"Protecting farmland and our communities from extreme flooding is a key priority for the City of Surrey. I would like to thank both levels of government for their support on this project. By reinforcing the dikes along this stretch of the Nicomekl River, we will increase our resilience to flooding and help ensure the long-term sustainability of our city and its natural environment."

Brenda Locke, Surrey Mayor

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $548,470 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is investing $457,012 and the City of Surrey is contributing $365,692 .

through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing and the is contributing . This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, more than 120 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $539.2 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $365 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

