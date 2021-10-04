"Whole home safety cannot be overstated, and Fire Prevention Month is the perfect time to review your home safety plan," said Ashley Gocken, senior manager of brand marketing for First Alert. "An effective home safety plan, including proper installation and maintenance of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, can make all the difference in an emergency and help keep your home and family safe from these preventable tragedies."

Protect Your Whole Home

To help ensure homes and families are protected, First Alert offers the following safety tips and prevention measures.

Every level, every bedroom. Having functioning alarms throughout your home is the first line of defense for fire prevention. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends installing smoke alarms on every level of the home, including the basement, and inside each bedroom. According to a consumer survey, nearly one in five two-story homes have just one smoke alarm installed in the entire house*. Guidelines say that CO alarms should also be installed on every level of the home and near each sleeping area.

"No two situations are alike, so consider your specific needs when selecting products to enhance your home safety," Gocken added. "First Alert offers a variety of alarms to fit any household's needs. From 10-year battery alarms to voice and location technology, First Alert provides reliable protection you can trust."

Test and maintain. According to the Canadian National Fire Information Database, 80 per cent of fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms, often due to missing alarm batteries or expired alarms. Many people assume that because they have alarms in their homes, they're automatically protected in the event of a fire or CO incident. In reality, both smoke and CO alarms need to be maintained and tested regularly to ensure they're working properly. Regardless of the type of alarms you have installed, all smoke and CO alarms should be regularly tested, and batteries should be replaced every six months.

Alarms don't last forever. Replacement of expired or non-working alarms is crucial. Sixty-seven per cent of Canadians do not replace their alarm batteries as often as they should, usually waiting until the alarm begins to chirp*. If you cannot remember the last time you installed an alarm, chances are, it's time to replace it. Alarms are on duty 24/7 and need to be replaced at least every 10 years.

P.A.S.S. fire extinguishers. In addition to smoke and CO alarms, having fire extinguishers – and knowing how to use them – is an important part of maintaining a safe home for you and your family. Fire extinguishers should be placed in each area of the home where a fire could potentially occur, including the kitchen, living area and garage. Adults in the household should learn how to properly operate a fire extinguisher using the acronym P.A.S.S. Simply pull the pin, aim the nozzle at the base of the fire, squeeze the trigger and sweep from side to side.

Be Knowledgeable and Prepared

Establish an escape plan. Only 56 per cent of Canadians have a fire escape plan, and among those that do, just one in five said they practice it twice a year*. Having a plan of action and practicing it with the entire family at least twice a year is critical. Identify two ways out of each room, assign an outdoor meeting spot a safe distance away from your home, and dedicate someone in the family to assist with pets, elderly family members and/or infants.

Never leave the kitchen while cooking. Unattended cooking is the cause of 52 per cent of all cooking fires and cooking fires account for 22 per cent of all home fires in Ontario**.Nationwide, cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires***. With more people cooking comes an elevated risk for an increase in such incidents. If you are simmering, baking, grilling or roasting food, check it regularly, use a timer for reminders and have a fire extinguisher within reach.

Fire Safety Near You

To kick off Fire Prevention Month, First Alert, Lowe's Canada and several fire departments are joining forces to directly educate the public about how to protect their families and homes from the threats of fire, smoke and CO.

Select Lowe's, RONA and Réno-Dépôt stores across the country will host a variety of fire safety events featuring fire trucks and educational materials for people of all ages to learn about the importance of whole home safety.

For more information and resources about fire safety products and tips for protecting your home and family from smoke, fire and carbon monoxide, visit www.firstalert.ca/firepreventionmonth.

©2021 BRK Brands, Inc., Aurora, IL 60504. All rights reserved.

